Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Return and The Duffer Brothers' Latest Venture: 'The Boroughs' Emerges as a Word-of-Mouth Hit

This news piece discusses the upcoming release of a new science fiction project from Steven Spielberg, framing it alongside recent works from the Duffer Brothers, particularly their new series 'The Boroughs.' It details the show's premise, its star-studded cast of veteran actors, and its critical acclaim, highlighted by a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score. The text also includes unrelated promotional quiz content from Collider, which should be omitted from the substantive news summary.

With Steven Spielberg set to make his grand return to sci-fi after eight long years this week, fans couldn't have asked for a better lead-in than Netflix's recent eight-episode series executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers .

The show has emerged as a word-of-mouth hit for the streamer, charting a markedly different path from the Duffer Brothers' platform-defining show Stranger Things. That series concluded its five-season run at the end of 2025, after which the brothers have lent their creative support to other creators. They executive-produced the horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From '85, which were released in March and April, respectively.

Their May title, The Boroughs, is an old-fashioned sci-fi drama like Stranger Things. The biggest difference is that its protagonists aren't teenagers, but retirees who must contend with a mysterious foe in their community. The cast includes veterans such as Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Clarke Peters, among others.

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the show has greatly benefited from positive critical response, and it seems to have settled at a Certified Fresh 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The aggregator website's consensus reads, The Boroughs exudes excellence through its wonderfully plotted sci-fi trappings, star-studded cast, heartfelt narrative, and genuine ingenuity; a new classic through-and-through





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Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Duffer Brothers The Boroughs Netflix Series Alfred Molina Geena Davis Science Fiction Drama Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh

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