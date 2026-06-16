Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Film Receives Mixed CinemaScore, Raising Box Office Concerns

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi film earned a B CinemaScore from opening-night audiences, a relatively low grade for the director, while receiving strong reviews from critics. The 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter and a 61% definite recommend on PostTrak indicate mixed reactions, especially among older male viewers. With the film needing around $300 million globally to turn a profit and facing new competition, its box office trajectory faces uncertainty.

Steven Spielberg 's latest science fiction film has sparked a notable divide between critical acclaim and audience reaction, as reflected in its recent CinemaScore. While the film has garnered positive reviews from professional critics, earning a solid score from aggregators, the response from opening-night moviegoers tells a different story.

The film received a B grade from CinemaScore, which polls audiences across North America on opening night, using a scale from A-plus to F. A B indicates a divided audience, with some viewers enthusiastic and others less satisfied. This grade ties for the second-lowest in Spielberg'sCareer, matching the scores for "Always" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

" The audience's demographic breakdown shows the film skewed older, with 60 percent of respondents over 35, and leaned male at 57 percent. This demographic pattern may be influencing the overall reception. On the aggregated audience front, the film holds a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, based on over 2,500 verified ratings.

Additionally, it earned a 61% "definite recommend" score on PostTrak. These metrics, while not poor, fall short of the high audience engagement typically seen for a Spielberg blockbuster. The gap between the strong critical reception-represented by a score from roughly 330 reviews-and the more mixed audience scores presents a clear disconnect. Industry analysts note that CinemaScore data historically correlates with a film's long-term box office performance.

Films that receive higher grades, such as A or A-minus, tend to achieve stronger multiples, meaning they earn many times their opening weekend total over the course of their run. Conversely, films scoring a B often struggle to maintain strong holds in subsequent weekends, as word-of-mouth is less enthusiastic. With the film needing to earn approximately $300 million globally to be profitable, this mixed audience reception raises concerns about its box office trajectory, especially as it faces increased competition.

The upcoming release of Pixar's "Toy Story 5" this weekend is expected to put further pressure on screen availability and audience attention. Historically, Spielberg's movies have demonstrated significant box office staying power, but the current metrics suggest a more challenging path ahead. The combination of a polarizing CinemaScore, a moderate audience recommendation rate, and demographic skew could limit its earnings potential unless it overcomes these hurdles through exceptional international performance or reduced production and marketing costs.

The situation underscores the growing complexity of the movie market, where even a revered director's project can face headwinds if it fails to connect broadly with the opening-night crowd





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Steven Spielberg Cinemascore Box Office Science Fiction Film Audience Reception Critics

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