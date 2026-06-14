Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Companion Film Leaving Peacock Ahead of 'Disclosure Day'

A seminal Spielberg sci-fi film that shares thematic DNA with the acclaimed new release Disclosure Day is set to depart Peacock soon, prompting fans to watch it while they still can.

With the announcement of Disclosure Day signaling Steven Spielberg 's return to the box office, audiences are likely to revisit his filmography, especially a sci-fi film that serves as a thematic companion to the new release.

That film is now streaming on Peacock but will soon be removed, creating urgency. The movie features Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Colin Firth and explores characters dealing with the revelation of alien existence. Disclosure Day has received strong early reviews, holding an 83% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praise it as a humanistic take on Spielberg's recurring themes, with Emily Blunt delivering a career-highlight performance.

Collider's Nate Richard calls it a summer blockbuster for cinephiles, noting its lack of IP reliance and its echoes of the Spielberg classic in question. That classic is now available on Peacock but is scheduled to leave the platform soon, making it essential viewing for fans anticipating Disclosure Day. The synergy between the two films-one new and acclaimed, the other a beloved older work-highlights Spielberg's enduring influence on science fiction cinema.

Audiences seeking to explore the director's thematic throughlines can catch the older movie while it remains accessible, before it disappears from the streaming library amidst the buzz generated by Disclosure Day's release





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