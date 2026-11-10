Steven Spielberg's Pure Thrillers Ranked: Duel, The Post and Munich

Steven Spielberg's pure thrillers Duel, The Post and Munich are ranked for tension, performances and suspense, with Duel placed sixth.

Steven Spielberg is best known for science fiction, but his filmography also includes a set of pure thrillers that rely on tension rather than high-concept premises. The ranking of those films focuses on six thrillers made since the 1970s, and its opening entries cover Duel from 1971, The Post from 2017 and Munich from 2005.

The list separates these pure thrillers from Spielberg's sci-fi work. Jurassic Park and Minority Report use many of the same storytelling techniques as thrillers, but they remain primarily science fiction, so they are excluded from the conversation about his best thriller.

Also read Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One Reclaims Streaming Top 10 Spot

Duel 1971: Spielberg's Early Thriller Roots

Duel, released in 1971, ranks sixth in the countdown and is presented as Steven Spielberg's first movie. It offers a useful view of the director's early creative years, more than fifty years after its release.

The film was made as an ABC TV movie on a shoestring budget and was not actually released to theaters. It lacked blockbuster backing and had no access to the star-studded casts that would define Spielberg's later movies.

The premise is bare-bones: a traveling salesman is hunted on a desert highway by an unseen truck driver. The ranking argues that this minimalism still works, and that the film never seems designed to achieve massive pop culture status.

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Shot in just 13 days, Duel keeps a relentless pace. Spielberg transforms a rusted 1955 Peterbilt tanker into a terrifying monster-like entity, and the ranking describes that transformation as still very impressive.

Duel is not a horror or monster movie, but the ranking says it hits many of the same notes as Jaws. Dennis Weaver plays the frantic lead, an ordinary man pushed to his limit by relatable fear, and his performance makes it difficult not to sympathize with him.

The Post 2017: Political Pressure Without Action

The Post ranks fifth and builds its tension through political pressure and publishing deadlines rather than classic action scenes or villain chases. Its drama comes from a newspaper fighting to publish a leaked document.

Set in 1971, the film follows the Washington Post as it scrambles to publish the leaked Pentagon Papers. The paper faces massive political pressure and legal threats from Nixon's White House, and the ranking calls it a smart approach to one of the most infamous periods in modern American history.

The Post does not rely on a chase-driven structure. Instead, its tension builds like a ticking time bomb, with phone calls, legal debates and publishing bureaucracy that could feel slow but are kept urgent by Spielberg's direction.

The tension holds even though audiences already know how the story ends. The ranking credits the performances of Meryl Streep as publisher Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as the relentlessly driven editor Ben Bradlee for much of that effect.

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Viewers leave the film with a clear sense of why Streep and Hanks are considered two of the greatest working actors today, according to the ranking.

Munich 2005: Restraint and Slow-Burn Suspense

Munich ranks fourth and depicts the covert Israeli retaliation campaign that followed the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. It uses slow-burn suspense instead of easy heroic resolution.

The film sits within the bracket of Spielberg's more political works. It avoids standard action tropes and gives audiences a deeply unsettling narrative rather than a triumphant one.

Eric Bana plays Avner Kaufman, who leads the clandestine unit. Daniel Craig and Ciaran Hinds also appear in the unit, and the ranking describes their support as typically strong.

The ranking says Spielberg applied lessons he had learned from Jaws and Jurassic Park to build high-tension sequences that generate excruciating suspense. It describes Eric Bana's lead performance as a masterclass in restraint that was unthinkably snubbed at the Oscars.

Taken together, the opening entries show a director who uses different tools for different kinds of tension: a hunted salesman in Duel, a newspaper race against power in The Post, and a secret mission in Munich. The ranking covers six pure thrillers in total, and its first three entries are the ones described here.