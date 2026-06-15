Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Tops Box Office While Netflix's 'Song Sung Blue' Earns Critical Acclaim

Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated sci-fi film 'Disclosure Day' debuted at number one at the global box office, earning $93 million in its opening weekend. The film features a standout performance by Emily Blunt, already generating Oscar buzz. Meanwhile, Netflix's new addition 'Song Sung Blue,' starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman as a Neil Diamond tribute act, is being hailed as an underrated gem from 2025. Hudson received a surprise Best Actress nomination for her role, and the film's arrival on streaming offers a compelling character-driven drama. This report also includes a promotional quiz for Netflix's Oscar Best Picture collection, which is not part of the core news content.

After the unstoppable run of horror hits Obsession and Backrooms, with both breaking multiple box office records, this past weekend saw the inevitable rise of a long-awaited return to sci-fi for Steven Spielberg .

Disclosure Day, which boasts a superb central performance from Emily Blunt that some are calling Oscar-worthy, stormed to the top of the box office charts last weekend with a global haul of $93 million. In the shadow of Disclosure Day's impressive start to box office life, it's now time to take a look at what is worth watching at home. So, with that in mind, here's a list of three movies you should stream on Netflix.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix. Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix. 1 'Song Sung Blue' (2025) Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.2/10 While one of the most exciting sci-fi movies of 2026 debuted in theaters this past weekend, one of the most underrated gems of 2025 made its Netflix debut.

Song Sung Blue, written and directed by Craig Brewer and based on the documentary by Greg Kohs, follows Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman as a Milwaukee couple and a Neil Diamond tribute act, known as Lighting and Thunder. Exploring the many euphoric highs and terrifying lows in their whirlwind life together, Song Sung Blue boasts two of the most electric performances of last year from Jackman and Hudson.

In fact, for her trouble, Hudson was awarded a surprise but much-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Of all the new films to arrive on Netflix this month, Song Sung Blue is one of the best. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Oscar Best Picture Quiz Which Oscar Best Picture Is Your Perfect Movie?

Parasite · Everything Everywhere · Oppenheimer · Birdman · No Country Five Oscar Best Picture winners. Five completely different visions of what cinema can be - and what it can do to you. One of them is the film that was made for the way your mind works. Ten questions will figure out which one.

🪜Parasite 🌀Everything Everywhere ☢️Oppenheimer 🐦Birdman 🪙No Country for Old Men FIND YOUR FILM → QUESTION 1 / 10TONE 01 What kind of film experience do you actually want? The best movies don't just entertain - they leave something behind. ASomething that pulls the rug out - that makes me think I'm watching one kind of film and then reveals I'm watching another entirely. BSomething overwhelming - funny, sad, absurd, and genuinely moving, all at once.

CSomething grand and weighty - a film that makes me feel the full scale of what I'm watching. DSomething formally daring - a film that pushes what cinema can even do. ESomething lean and relentless - pure tension with no wasted frame.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10THEME 02 Which idea grabs you most in a film? Great films are driven by a central obsession. What's yours? AClass, inequality, and what people are willing to do when desperation meets opportunity.

BIdentity, family, and the chaos of trying to hold your life together when everything is falling apart. CGenius, moral responsibility, and the catastrophic weight of a decision you can never take back. DEgo, legacy, and the terror of becoming irrelevant while you're still alive to watch it happen. EEvil, chance, and whether moral order actually exists or if we just tell ourselves it does.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10STRUCTURE 03 How do you like your story told? Form is content. The way a story is shaped changes what it means. AGenre-twisting - I want it to start in one lane and migrate into something completely different.

BMaximalist and genre-blending - comedy, action, drama, sci-fi, all in one ride. CEpic and non-linear - cutting between timelines, building a mosaic of cause and consequence. DA single unbroken flow - I want to feel like I'm living it in real time, no cuts to safety. ESpare and precise - every scene doing exactly what it needs to do and nothing more.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10VILLAIN 04 What makes a truly great antagonist? The opposition defines the protagonist. What kind of opposition fascinates you? AA system - invisible, structural, and almost impossible to fight because it has no single face.

BThe self - the ways we sabotage, abandon, and fail the people we love most. CHistory - the unstoppable momentum of events that no single person can stop or redirect. DThe industry - the machinery of culture that chews up talent and spits out irrelevance. EPure, implacable evil - a force so certain of itself it becomes almost philosophical.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10ENDING 05 What do you want from a film's ending? The final note is the one that lingers. What do you want it to sound like? AShock and inevitability - a conclusion that recontextualises everything that came before it.

BEarned emotion - I want to cry, laugh, and feel genuinely hopeful, even if the world is a mess. CDevastation and grandeur - an ending that makes me sit in silence for a few minutes afte





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