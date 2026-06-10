Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Divides Critics with Baffling Plot and Polarizing Reviews

Steven Spielberg's latest alien drama Disclosure Day receives sharply divided reviews from critics, with some calling it a spellbinding masterpiece and others labeling it the most disappointing film of the year, as the plot perplexes many.

Critics have been left divided after previewing Steven Spielberg 's summer blockbuster Disclosure Day . The plot of the legendary director's latest alien drama has been branded perplexing by many reviewers, who are also uncertain how to ultimately rate the movie.

The film follows Emily Blunt as a meteorologist and Josh O'Connor as a cybersecurity expert and whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson also feature in key roles. As the review embargo lifts, critics have offered widely divergent assessments.

Some have labelled the movie 'spellbinding' and a 'masterful' cinematic return, while others have declared the big screen epic 'the most disappointing film of the year'. In his four-star review, Brian Viner of the Daily Mail mused that 'Spielberg has already made two of the finest alien-visitation flicks of all time. Can he, with Disclosure Day, add a third?

' He concluded, 'Nearly, but not quite is the answer. Those with planet-sized brains might keep up, but the master of cinematic storytelling makes too many demands of the rest of us.

' Nicholas Barber, writing for the BBC, awarded two stars and decided that the film 'isn't the worst film of the year, but it may well be the most disappointing,' labelling it 'a flimsy, outdated car-chase thriller with no ideas about aliens that we haven't heard before. ' Robbie Collins of The Telegraph also gave two stars, agreeing that 'Disclosure Day is shot with all the director's signature elegance, but the plot is woolly and the tone a bungled mix of solemn and silly.

' Away from the disappointing reviews, other critics were full of praise. Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent awarded four stars, singling out Emily Blunt for particular acclaim.

'While there's phenomenal performance work across the board, it's Blunt who really shines,' she wrote. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter also heaped plaudits on Blunt, describing her as 'simply breathtaking and never more magnetic,' while adding that the movie as a whole is 'spellbinding' and 'an essential addition to Spielberg's rich body of work.

' Empire's Dan Jolin gave four stars and highlighted the director's reunion with frequent collaborators composer John Williams and writer David Koepp, noting that the choice to shoot largely on 35mm film 'feels like a welcome flashback to Proper Grown-up Cinema in this era of CG drenching... Spielberg's fluid visual mastery is evident throughout.

' Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian awarded four stars, stating 'Disclosure Day is never anything other than entertaining and grade-A fun; rare enough in the movies or anywhere else, rocketing along with barnstorming set-pieces, exhilarating chases, funny lines and a career-topper of a performance from Blunt. ' Pete Hammond for Deadline insisted the movie transcends the typical summer blockbuster, writing: 'It is gratifying to see a so-called summer blockbuster, the box office genre Spielberg invented with Jaws that has so much more on its mind than just to entertain.

' Disclosure Day marks the 37th film that Spielberg has directed. His fascination with UFOs and outer space began in early childhood, when at age five his father woke him in the middle of the night to watch the Perseid meteor shower from a field near their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey.

That early wonder inspired his first amateur film project at just 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called Firelight, which he screened at a local Phoenix theater for family and friends, charging $1 per ticket. That film seemed to set the director on a path exploring the unknown, culminating in major works like Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Spielberg considers Disclosure Day the final installment in his unofficial alien trilogy.

He will at least hope to replicate the success of his other sci-fi movies; both Close Encounters and E.T. were blockbuster hits, with E.T. becoming the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade, surpassing Star Wars. The stark contrast in critical reception underscores the challenging and ambitious nature of the film, leaving audiences to decide whether its complexities are a flaw or a feature





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