Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' has significantly outperformed early box office projections, earning $44 million in its opening weekend and累计 domestic total of $188.3 million after five weeks, surpassing 'Get Out'. The film's success is attributed to Spielberg's drawing power, premium format sales, and strong staying power, drawing comparisons to 'The Sixth Sense'.

The highly anticipated film Disclosure Day , directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Universal and Amblin, exceeded initial box office projections by a significant margin.

Early tracking suggested an opening weekend domestic gross of around $35 million, but the film ultimately earned $44 million from 3,824 theaters. This strong start was heavily supported by premium formats, with half of the domestic total coming from IMAX and other large-format screenings. Spielberg's reputation proved to be the primary draw, as 55% of ticket buyers cited the director as their main reason for seeing the film.

The audience demographics showed a mature skew, with nearly 40% of attendees over the age of 45 and Millennials (aged 25-34) making up 24% of the crowd. In its fifth weekend, Disclosure Day brought in an additional $19 million domestically, pushing its cumulative domestic total to $188.3 million. This milestone allowed it to surpass the 2017 horror hit Get Out, which earned $176.1 million throughout its entire domestic run.

Get Out, produced on a micro-budget of $4.5 million, had been celebrated as an extraordinarily profitable genre benchmark. Disclosure Day's worldwide gross has reached $286.5 million, and it has demonstrated remarkable staying power by achieving four weekends (beyond its opening) with more than $20 million in international markets. Its performance trajectory has drawn comparisons to M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 blockbuster The Sixth Sense, which also recorded five consecutive weekends above the $20 million mark.

The sustained success of Disclosure Day highlights a potent combination of a revered auteur's brand power and the enduring appeal of large-scale cinematic experiences. The film's ability to maintain strong weekly drops indicates robust word-of-mouth and repeat viewership, a pattern more common in the pre-pandemic era. By outperforming a genre milestone like Get Out-a film synonymous with ROI-Disclosure Day redefines expectations for original, prestige-driven event cinema in today's market.

Its demographic data points to an older, perhaps more loyal audience segment, which can contribute to a longer theatrical tail. The international consistency further underscores the global draw of Spielberg's name and the film's concept. Beyond its box office run, Disclosure Day has sparked ancillary conversations. Director Tom Cruise publicly praised the film after a private screening with friends, adding star-studded validation.

The movie's success also positions Universal to leverage the franchise potential, with Spielberg himself stating the studio could reboot E.T. without his direct involvement, hinting at a broader strategy for his intellectual property. Furthermore, audience curiosity about the film's digital and streaming release date is already high, setting the stage for its next revenue window.

As the theatrical window evolves, Disclosure Day's performance may become a case study in maximizing revenue from both premium large formats and traditional screens before a home entertainment debut





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