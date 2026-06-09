Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day: A Return to Blockbuster Sci-Fi with a Twist

In Disclosure Day, Spielberg's latest sci-fi blockbuster, the director takes a departure from his signature 'looking up' wonder, instead focusing on the human connection and empathy in a world where people are often too busy looking down. The film is a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that explores the search for extraterrestrial life and the consequences of a decades-long cover-up. With a talented cast, including Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colman Domingo, Disclosure Day is a true summer blockbuster that is worth seeing and cherishing.

If asked to think about the science fiction films of Steven Spielberg , chances are you'll find yourself instinctively looking up. The feeling most associated with that in his work is wonder: a team of scientists dwarfed by an impossibly large, musical mothership; Elliott and E.T. soaring across the face of the moon; Laura Dern and Sam Neill gaping at the sight of living, breathing Brachiosaurus.

When facing down a T. rex or an alien tripod, it feels more like horror; when filtered through the gaze of a lost synthetic child, eternally yearning for his mother's love, it's something closer to deep melancholy. But whatever the tone, no one tilts the camera upward in awe quite like Spielberg. Disclosure Day, the director's return to blockbuster sci-fi after nearly a decade, is filled with shots of Spielbergian wonder - but our gaze is pointed elsewhere.

This movie is made for a world that has us spending most of our time looking down, whether metaphorically, heads buried in our own work and struggles, or literally, absorbed by the phones that have overtaken our lives. As if watching the skies is too big an ask in that context, Spielberg instead uses all his directorial power to encourage us to look at each other. The result is another great film in a career filled with them.

Structured like a thriller with a propulsiveness worthy of Indiana Jones, Disclosure Day is an attempt to meet this cynical, divided moment and treat it with empathy, as well as with a healthy dose of good, ol' fashioned entertainment. As with all great sci-fi, it's both gripping and thought-provoking. For those able to turn themselves over to its wavelength, it's also quite moving.

A true summer blockbuster of the kind that only Spielberg can deliver, worth not only seeing (on the biggest screen you can find), but cherishing. Disclosure Day's Cast Shines, But Emily Blunt Shines Brightest. Aside from the fact that it's about exposing a decades-long cover-up of the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth, the marketing for Disclosure Day has been cagey about what's actually going on in this movie. From the first few minutes, it's easy to see why.

There is no table-setting prologue to introduce the characters or acclimate us to this world. The story begins in media res, throwing us into a heist of highly classified material that's already well underway. Everything we learn about who these characters are, what's happening to them, and why, must be slowly sussed out, pulled from dialogue or inferred from context.

The approach does make me reluctant to reveal anything but the most basic character setup; the learning is part of the fun. What's more important, anyway, is why Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp, a frequent collaborator, chose to start Disclosure Day this way.

Though the director has talked about drawing on his personal passion for the search for extraterrestrial life, the same passion that led to Close Encounters of the Third Kind almost 50 years ago, that manifests less in the plot specifics than as a burning need to ask questions and discover the answers. This film's narrative structure lights and stokes that same fire in us, banking on its third-act moments of revelation being enough to satisfy it.

...what Emily Blunt does here is on another level. A story like that might typically stuff its cast with actors who excel in being enigmatic and withholding, but with one notable exception, Disclosure Day is filled with emotionally open performances. Josh O'Connor, who has yet to be used on-screen in a way that doesn't work, is our thief: Daniel Kellner, a cybersecurity expert who worked at the nefarious Wardex corporation until he made off with their full archive of secrets.

Colman Domingo plays Hugo, a fellow Wardex defector and Daniel's primary contact. By the time we meet them, Daniel's girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson) has inadvertently been roped in, her life now in danger. At the same time, in Kansas City, TV meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) is trying to sort out her life. She wants to audition for news anchor proper; she's considering yet another cross-country move, much to the chagrin of her boyfriend, Jackson (Wyatt Russell).

But that morning, as they're talking things through, a cardinal flies through their open window and onto their table. Everything changes for Maggie the moment she looks at it. Before long, as you've no doubt seen in the movie's earliest trailer, she's making unearthly clicking sounds on live television. O'Connor, Domingo, and Hewson are all very easy to connect to as actors, and Spielberg makes great use of that quality in Disclosure Day.

Each is essential to the particular combination of cynicism and hopefulness that defines this movie. But what Emily Blunt does here is on another level. She has the most difficult task of any performer in the film, and she nails it, routinely the most captivating part of any scene she's i





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Steven Spielberg Disclosure Day Sci-Fi Blockbuster Thriller Empathy Human Connection Search For Extraterrestrial Life Cover-Up Emily Blunt Josh O'connor Colman Domingo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Combines Thriller Chase With Cosmic Faith QuestSpielberg's new film Disclosure Day follows a whistle‑blower exposing decades of alien contact evidence, blending high‑speed chase with a deep examination of religion and humanity's role in a universe that may already host intelligent life.

Read more »

Steven Spielberg Believes Aliens Have Been on Earth, Upcoming Film 'Disclosure Day' Explores the TruthRenowned director Steven Spielberg has publicly stated his belief that extraterrestrial beings have visited Earth, citing circumstantial evidence and testimonies. His upcoming film, Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, dives into the societal impact of revealing alien existence. The movie's marketing campaign embraces the real-life UFO discourse, offering early glimpses of the alien designs. With a screenplay by Koepp and production by Kristie Macosko Krieger, the film is set to provoke thought about humanity's reaction to first contact. Spielberg's longstanding interest in extraterrestrial themes continues to shape his work, blending fiction with contemporary cultural debates.

Read more »

Nolte: Steven Spielberg Hopes to Break a Pretty Dreadful 20-Year Run with ‘Disclosure Day’For the first time in a decade, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg is delivering a summer blockbuster with the upcoming Disclosure Day.

Read more »

Emily Blunt Prepares for Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Film Disclosure DayEmily Blunt shared what she did to prepare for the upcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day, written and directed by Steven Spielberg. The actress relied on watching documentaries about people who have experienced something to approach her character. The film follows Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City TV meteorologist, as she develops the ability to understand and communicate through an alien language.

Read more »