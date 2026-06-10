Steven Spielberg recently opened up about his decision to pass on directing the first Harry Potter film in order to fulfill the final wish of his late friend and fellow director Stanley Kubrick, taking over Kubrick's project AI: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE instead. Now, Spielberg is set to release his new sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which explores the topic of aliens.

Steven Spielberg recently shared an intriguing detail about his involvement with the Harry Potter series. Initially slated to direct the first film, he ultimately passed on the opportunity to fulfill the final wish of his late friend and fellow director Stanley Kubrick .

Spielberg was approached by Kubrick's widow, Christiane, and her brother, Jan Harlan, to take over Kubrick's project, AI: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. Despite knowing that Harry Potter was poised to become a cultural phenomenon, Spielberg chose to direct AI instead, which was released in the same year as the first Harry Potter film. Now, Spielberg is set to release his new sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which explores the topic of aliens.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson, among others. Spielberg's decision to helm AI over Harry Potter was a significant moment in Hollywood history, demonstrating his commitment to his friend's vision and his own creative pursuits





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Steven Spielberg Harry Potter AI: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Stanley Kubrick Disclosure Day Sci-Fi

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