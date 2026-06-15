Steven Spielberg Reveals Thematic Trilogy Connecting Close Encounters, E.T., and Disclosure Day

Director Steven Spielberg explains how his latest film Disclosure Day serves as the thematic conclusion to an unofficial sci-fi trilogy that began with Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, linking decades of storytelling about humanity's contact with the unknown.

Steven Spielberg has just revealed how Disclosure Day secretly connects to two of his most iconic sci-fi classics: Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The director explained why he views the film as the final chapter of a nearly five-decade thematic journey. Disclosure Day does not serve as a direct sequel to any earlier film. The movie stems from an original story by Spielberg, with David Koepp writing the screenplay. Despite this, the director considers it the final chapter of an unofficial sci-fi trilogy.

Spielberg drew a thematic line connecting the film to his earlier works. He referred to Close Encounters as his first foray into confronting a huge event that would change the world if known by the world. That film depicted the first time an advanced off-world civilization appeared to us and started communicating with us. Real-world developments eventually pulled Spielberg back toward the subject matter.

He shared, With the whistleblowers that came forward starting in 2017 and even before that, with all the testimony about people saying things are happening, and whoever has the archive of the truth is not disclosing it to anybody, I started getting really interested in what I would call my summation film. The director also laid out how each film functions within his informal trilogy structure.

He identified the first act in Close Encounters, the second act ET, which was a very insulated, very, very insulated story, a suburban story. Disclosure Day then arrives as the moment where unlike Devil's Tower and that meeting of the minds, finally the truth is there for all of us to behold. Still, the trilogy exists on a thematic level rather than a narrative one. All three films feature entirely different alien designs, reinforcing that no shared storyline links them.

Disclosure Day currently sits at an 80% approval rating on various aggregators. The film has performed strongly at the box office, surpassing early predictions. Tom Cruise recently watched the movie and shared high praise for Spielberg's latest work. The director also recently addressed whether E.T. and Elliott ever crossed paths after the 1982 film, offering a thoughtful response about the characters' futures.

Beyond the core Disclosure Day discussion, recent streaming updates include Disney+ adding an extended cut of a popular musical comedy featuring Tina Fey, Focus Features' Lego movie starring Justin Timberlake finding a new home on Netflix, Hulu gaining a 2025 psychological horror film with Pete Davidson, a new Apple TV horror series gaining momentum in its first season, a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite joining a Western project, and various other industry moves. These updates reflect the dynamic nature of the entertainment landscape, with platforms continuously expanding their libraries and original content.

Spielberg's influence continues to shape genre storytelling, and his reflections on his thematic trilogy provide insight into his evolving artistic vision across decades. Anubhav Chaudhry is a Pop Culture and Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where he transforms his passion for movies, music, superheroes, and sports into compelling content that keeps readers engaged.

In addition to crafting stories, he polishes articles across various topics, ensuring each piece shines with clarity. When he's not debating over the best Batman or shouting at his football team through the screen, he's likely lost in a streaming spiral-purely for research





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