Steven Spielberg Praises Indie Horror Hits The Backrooms and Obsession for achieving blockbuster success

Legendary director Steven Spielberg applauds rising filmmakers Kane Parsons and Curry Barker for turning low-budget indie horror films into worldwide theatrical hits, drawing parallels to his own humble beginnings in filmmaking.

Steven Spielberg , the iconic filmmaker behind blockbusters such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones, has expressed admiration for a new wave of indie horror directors who have turned minimal budgets into major theatrical successes.

In a conversation with Pop Drop, Spielberg praised Kane Parsons and Curry Barker, whose films The Backrooms and Obsession, respectively, have captured global attention. While Spielberg noted he has yet to see The Backrooms, he confirmed he watched Obsession and loved it, highlighting the remarkable achievement of producing compelling cinema with under $1 million for Obsession and around $10 million for The Backrooms.

He emphasized his happiness for these emerging filmmakers, drawing parallels to his own early career of making low-budget shorts before breaking into television and eventually directing his first major feature, The Sugarland Express. Spielberg's comments underscore a recurring Hollywood pattern where resourceful creativity often trumps big studio spending, and he eagerly anticipates viewing The Backrooms once his current commitments conclude.

This endorsement from a legend not only validates the indie horror movement but also signals a shift in the industry where innovative storytelling can thrive without massive financial backing, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to pursue bold visions regardless of budget constraints





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