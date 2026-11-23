Steven Spielberg will direct The Heart in Winter, his first Western, starring Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley and Mark Rylance, slated for a 2028 release.

Steven Spielberg, who has spent five decades moving from genre to genre, is preparing to make his first Western. According to Deadline, Spielberg will direct an adaptation of The Heart in Winter, a 2024 novel by Kevin Barry, and he has already assembled a cast and crew for the project. The film is slated to reach theaters in 2028 and will be released by Focus Features.

The project fills the one major gap in a career that has taken in science fiction, historical drama, and musicals. Spielberg has produced the 2005 TNT miniseries Into the West and has worked behind the scenes on several Western-themed films, including Back to the Future Part III, Cowboys and Aliens, and An American Tail: Fievel Goes West. He has never shot a Western himself, but he has had one in development for some time.

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How The Heart in Winter Adaptation Takes Shape

The Heart in Winter is a Western adaptation of Kevin Barry's 2024 novel. The story centers on a pair of lovers who flee from a deadly posse during a deadly Rocky Mountains winter in 1891, placing the emotional stakes in a tightly constrained chase across harsh terrain.

Paul Thomas Anderson is writing the script. Anderson took home Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars earlier this year for One Battle After Another, so the adaptation is being shaped on the page by one of the most decorated writer-directors working today.

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Spielberg and Anderson will produce the film alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger and Sarah Murphy. Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias, and Ana Leocha will serve as executive producers, completing the production team announced for the project.

Spielberg Describes His Western Vision and Cast

Spielberg previewed the project at South by Southwest in advance of the release of Disclosure Day. He said he could not reveal much at that time, but that he had a Western in development that he believed kicks ass.

Spielberg indicated that the film would include horses and guns, and he stressed that it would avoid tropes and stereotypes. His remarks signal a deliberate effort to move away from genre conventions that have shaped many earlier Westerns.

The cast is led by Cillian Murphy, known for Oppenheimer, Jessie Buckley, known for Hamnet, and Mark Rylance, known for Bridge of Spies, a film directed by Spielberg. The source describes the three actors as an Oscar-winning trio, giving the project a notable acting lineup.

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Release Timeline and Industry Impact for Audiences

The film is slated to hit theaters in 2028, with Focus Features set to release it. That timeline gives the production a multi-year path from announcement to its theatrical debut.

For audiences, the project brings together a director with five decades of work, a screenwriter who recently won two Oscars, and a cast of Oscar winners, which the source suggests will draw strong interest from cinephiles tracking the release calendar. For Focus Features, the film becomes a major Western release from one of Hollywood's most established filmmakers.

Additional details such as a start date for principal photography or a full release schedule were not included in the reporting available for this article. The next confirmed milestone is the 2028 theatrical release.