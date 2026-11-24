Filmmaker will work with Paul Thomas Anderson and Oscar-winning actors Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley on the new project

The story will follow two star-crossed fugitives as they try to find their place in the American West.

“It’s really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team,” Spielberg toldThe film will mark the first time Anderson has written a film without directing it. Spielberg that he and his fellow filmmaker had been discussing a way to work together since the beginning of this year.

Also read Steven Spielberg to Direct First Western Film with Paul Thomas Anderson and Star-Studded Cast

“We’ve sat in screening rooms, and by the way, only on 35mm film, and watched dozens of Westerns,” he said, adding that Irish actors Buckley and Murphy were the “first people ever to come to mind” for the cast. Earlier in March, he teased that the project would have “horses and guns” but said he wanted to steer away from certain other “tropes” typically associated with Westerns.has long discussed his desire to work on a Western.

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: “I was asked that question over the last 40 years of my career, if not longer, and I always say, ‘A musical is the one thing I haven’t done. ’ “The thing I neglected to say is the one genre I haven’t really tackled yet is the Western. So who knows? Maybe I’ll be putting on spurs someday.

Who knows? ”Last year, Spielberg stressed again that he has an “appetite for a Western, which I will someday hopefully do. ”While Buckley and Murphy have never worked together before, she and Spielberg will be reunited after he produced 2025’sHe recently reprised his role as Birmingham crime lord Tommy Shelby in Netflix’s