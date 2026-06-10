Steven Spielberg: 'I gave up on Harry Potter to do A.I.'

Steven Spielberg had a unique opportunity to direct the first film of the Harry Potter franchise, but ultimately decided to pass it up to focus on the development of A.I., a project originally envisioned by Kubrick. In the process, his decision led to the live-action Harry Potter films becoming one of the most successful and beloved franchises of the 21st century. The director now believes that he would have been an excellent choice to helm the animated Harry Potter movie through DreamWorks Animation as well as the live-action version that was ultimately made using 'screenplays and suggestions' from him and Kubrick. This insightful conversation by Spielberg highlights the parallel timelines of his career and the evolution of the filmmaking industry over the past few decades. While the situation may seem abrupt and unfortunate for those interested in the potential of an animated Harry Potter movie, the outcome of passing up on Harry Potter has worked out well in the end, as the live-action version of the franchise has met with widespread success and admiration from fans and critics alike. Furthermore, Spielberg's legacy as a filmmaker continues to grow and evolve through his diverse body of work, showcasing his artistic vision and innovative storytelling style that set him apart in the industry theater.

Stanley Kubrick , who initially developed the film A.I. but eventually passed the project to Steven Spielberg in the mid-1990s, approached Spielberg's wife, Christiane Kubrick, and her brother, Jan Harlan, to see if he could direct the film.

In a recent interview, Spielberg revealed that he decided to walk away from directing the first Harry Potter film in order to focus on A.I. , stating, 'I gave up on Harry Potter. It was going to be a huge movie because the book already was a runaway cultural phenomenon.





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