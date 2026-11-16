MoMA honored Steven Spielberg with a charity gala featuring speeches from Tom Cruise, Martin Scorsese, and Bruce Springsteen. The event celebrated his cinematic legacy in Manhattan.

The Museum of Modern Art's annual Film Benefit transformed Manhattan into a celebration of cinematic history last week, honoring legendary director Steven Spielberg. Chanel sponsored the prestigious evening, ensuring the red carpet reflected the elegance of Matthieu Blazy's latest fashion collection. Attendees arrived in striking ensembles, including Lauren Santo Domingo in a sequined dress and Christy Turlington in a black-and-red knit gown. The event served as a high-profile gathering for Hollywood's elite to recognize one of the industry's most enduring figures.

Spielberg's Iconic Attire and Guest List

Steven Spielberg, the honored guest of honor, wore a Charvet black suit distinguished by a silk lining printed with stars. He also displayed a special patch reading "E.T. Phone Home" during his subsequent speech, a nod to his iconic work. The guest list featured members of Hollywood's old guard, including Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Lorne Michaels, and Spike Lee. Emerging talent such as Eve Hewson and Marcello Hernández were also present, bridging generational gaps in the film industry.

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Speakers Praise Director's Visual Storytelling

Tom Cruise took the stage early to deliver a short speech, noting the ongoing presence of Spielberg's films in his artistic development. Fellow director Martin Scorsese followed, praising his longtime friend's camera technique with deep admiration. Scorsese stated, "He is the epitome of the great picture-maker," adding that the frames are beautiful and grounded in moral gravity. Comic duo Martin Short and Steve Martin also shared lighthearted jokes about the disparity in awards between themselves and the director.

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Spielberg Reflects on Collaboration and Craft

During his address, Steven Spielberg thanked his collaborators over the years for their essential contributions to his career. He remarked that making movies involves a series of choices, emphasizing that he has rarely made decisions in isolation. Spielberg humorously noted that choosing his craft service table food might be the only truly independent decision he makes. A montage of his greatest hits played during the evening, taking attendees down Hollywood memory lane and highlighting his massive impact on popular culture.

Surprise Musical Performance Closes Gala

The night concluded with a final surprise when Stephen Colbert approached the stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen. Colbert shared a colorful anecdote about Spielberg before the legendary rocker took the mic. Springsteen then performed his 1980s hit "Dancing in the Dark," delivering a tribute fitting for the director being celebrated. The performance provided a memorable close to the MoMA Film Benefit, reinforcing the deep connections within the entertainment community.