Steven Spielberg suggests Christopher Nolan adapt The Iliad following The Odyssey's $1.8 billion success, while Nolan considers future projects with producer Emma Thomas.

Steven Spielberg publicly urged Christopher Nolan to direct an adaptation of Homer's epic The Iliad following the massive commercial triumph of Nolan's The Odyssey. The suggestion was made during a November 17 post-screening Q&A at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, where Spielberg praised Nolan's filmmaking before proposing another adaptation. He jokingly stated that The Iliad could be the most successful movie in history that never had a sequel.

The two directors' conversation took place during a Q&A at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Spielberg began by complimenting Nolan's work on The Odyssey. He then playfully suggested that Nolan should consider the companion epic. Spielberg said, "The only other thing I want to say, not to challenge you or anything, but there's always 'The Iliad.'" He emphasized that he was not putting pressure on the director. Nolan laughed at the proposal and joked that Spielberg was advocating for Universal Pictures.

Also read Matt Damon Seeks Oscar Nod for The Odyssey as Nolan Film Breaks Box Office Records

Spielberg clarified that he was speaking on behalf of Universal Pictures executives Donna Langley and Peter Cramer. He added that he agreed with their perspective as well. This proposal carries significant weight given Universal's position as the studio behind Nolan's recent hit. The film became both Nolan's and Universal Pictures' highest-grossing release of all time. It also broke the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide with over $1.8 billion in global box office receipts.

Nolan previously had a chance to helm a major adaptation of Greek mythology. He was originally attached to direct Troy, the 2004 historical epic inspired by Homer's poem. Wolfgang Petersen ultimately directed the movie, which starred Brad Pitt as Achilles. Nolan reflected on this past project during the event. He revealed that an idea he developed for the movie remained with him for more than two decades. He envisioned an image of the Trojan horse buried in sand, comparing it to the Statue of Liberty in Planet of the Apes.

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The director's fascination with Greek mythology extends back to his childhood. He previously shared that one of his earliest memories was watching a school production of Ulysses when he was just five or six years old. His brother, Jonathan Nolan, also praised The Odyssey as an incredible achievement. He revealed that the two had discussed Christopher's approach to adapting Homer's epic. The Illiad is not a sequel to The Odyssey in the traditional sense. The Iliad centers on events during the Trojan War, particularly the conflict involving Achilles and Agamemnon.

Coming from a filmmaker behind classics like Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and Schindschind's List, Spielberg's suggestion carries immense industry weight. However, Nolan has not announced any plans to adapt The Iliad. His producing partner Emma Thomas recently revealed that the director is considering ideas for his next projects on what movies should come after The Odyssey. Nothing has been decided at this stage. Whether Spielberg's encouragement will influence Nolan's next move remains an open question. The Odyssey is currently available to rent or purchase on multiple digital platforms.