Steven Spielberg Confirms Psychic Connection Between E.T. and Elliott

The director of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has revealed that the characters' psychic connection remained alive even after the movie's conclusion.

recently revealed whether E.T. and Elliott ’s paths ever crossed after the 1982 movie. He said that although they never reunited physically, their psychic connection remained alive.

This revelation came while the director was promoting his new movie, Disclosure Day, alongside actors Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Spielberg addressed the ending of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In the movie, the 10-year-old Elliott bids adieu to E.T. , who embarks on a journey to his homeworld, leaving Earth behind.

Since then, many have wondered whether they ever crossed paths after the film’s conclusion. The director has clarified this query, stating that they did stay connected, not physically, but through their psychic link. Spielberg said, ‘Never saw him again. But he did dream about him.

So there was the psychic link between the two of them. If you notice that ET touched Elliott right here (pointed to his forehead) and said, ‘I’ll be right here. ’ That was for the rest of Elliot’s life. ’.

In the ad, E.T. returns to Earth to meet Elliott, who is now an adult, with family and kids. This reunion happened almost 37 years later and premiered during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. Now, in 2026, Spielberg has released yet another alien-centered movie, the screenplay of which is penned by David Koepp.

It’s a thriller sci-fi movie that follows a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert who get embroiled in a mission to expose the government for keeping extraterrestrial secrets. Apart from Blunt and O’Connor, the other cast members are as follows: Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Elizabeth Marvel, Hettienne Park, and Gabby Beans, among others. Shazmeen is an Entertainment journalist at Evolve Media, also covering Pop Culture beat. Her ardor for cinema led her into entertainment journalism.

While her cinematic preferences know no bounds, she specifically has a fondness for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, psychological thrillers, horror, and films with profound philosophical undertones. Disney+ has added the extended cut of one of Disney’s popular musical comedy movies featuring Golden Globe winner Tina Fey. Focus Features’ unique Lego movie starring Justin Timberlake has officially found a new streaming home on Netflix.

Beginning today, 2024’s Hulu subscribers can now watch Lionsgate’s 2025 psychological horror movie featuring former Saturday Night Live member Pete Davidson. As of... With the first season of a new Apple TV horror series still underway, it has already emerged as a major... A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite just landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention.

The veteran actor joins an... Tom Cruise shared high praise for Steven Spielberg‘s Disclosure Day after watching it with old friends. The Mission: Impossible star... Steven Spielberg has revealed that Universal Pictures can reboot E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial if the studio wanted to without his permission





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Steven Spielberg E.T. Elliott Psychic Connection Disclosure Day Emily Blunt Josh O'connor Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Universal Pictures Lego Movie Hulu Pete Davidson Apple TV Horror Series Mission: Impossible Tom Cruise E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Psychology Thriller Sci-Fi Psychological Horror

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