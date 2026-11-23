Steven Spielberg directs and Paul Thomas Anderson writes the screenplay for a new Western based on Kevin Barry's 2024 novel, set in 1891 Montana. The film stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

Steven Spielberg is preparing to direct a Western film set in 1891 Montana, marking a significant collaboration with Oscar-winning director Paul Thomas Anderson. The project adapts Kevin Barry's 2024 novel The Heart in Winter and is scheduled to begin production in winter 2027. Universal Pictures will release the feature under its Focus Features label with a targeted release year of 2028.

19th Century Love Story in Montana

The narrative centers on Tom Rourke and Polly Gillespie, two fugitives whose romance develops in the mining town of Butte. Polly arrives as the new bride of a mine captain before the pair escapes together into the American West. Their attempt to build a new life is threatened by armed pursuers as they flee their past.

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Anderson Writes Screenplay for Project

Paul Thomas Anderson is writing the screenplay based on Barry's novel without taking on directing duties for this production. Spielberg announced that Anderson was his first choice for the creative writing role after the two discussed a collaboration since January. The pair reviewed dozens of classic Westerns together while preparing for the project.

Cast Choices and Production Team

Spielberg identified Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh as his first choices for the leading roles of Rourke and Gillespie. He described the actors as the only two performers capable of playing these specific characters. Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sarah Murphy, Spielberg, and Anderson will produce the film through their respective production companies.

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Universal Handles Distribution and Release

Universal Pictures will oversee the production and distribution of the Western feature under its Focus Brands division. The studio has allocated a release window for 2028, with principal photography slated to commence in winter 2027. The project represents a rare directorial effort for Spielberg in the Western genre.

Collaboration Benefits Filmmakers Career

Spielberg stated that working with Anderson was a primary motivation for accepting the directorial role. He expressed excitement about collaborating with a longtime friend on a story that resonated with both filmmakers. The team intends to deliver a genre film that prioritizes character dynamics over traditional action tropes.