Steven Krueger Jokes About Being 'The Originals' Star Fans Forget in Comparison to Candice King

Steven Krueger and Candice King, both known for their roles in the Vampire Diaries universe, have unique experiences with fan recognition. Krueger, despite playing Josh Rosza on The Originals, often finds himself overshadowed by King's iconic portrayal of Caroline Forbes on The Vampire Diaries. The two stars, who are now in a relationship, shared insights into how they navigate fan interactions and their hopes for future collaborations.

Steven Krueger and his girlfriend Candice King both had significant roles within the Vampire Diaries universe, but fans primarily recognize King for her portrayal of Caroline Forbes on The Vampire Diaries . During an interview with Us Weekly, Krueger humorously described the common fan reactions when they are spotted together. He said, 'Anytime I'm walking around with Candice, it's always like, 'Oh my God Caroline!' And then they do a double take and they're like, 'Oh, right. yeah.

And what was your character's name again? From The Originals?' I'm like, 'Yep, that was me.' Krueger expressed his gratitude for the enduring recognition he receives from fans of The Originals, stating, 'I'm always amazed at how many people still recognize me from The Originals. That show hasn't been on in five years. People can watch it all over the place, which is great. That's one of the beautiful parts of that whole Vampire Diaries universe is it's really had some staying power and it's continuing to garner new fan bases just with it being available on streaming.' Krueger acknowledged that his current role as Coach Ben Scott on the Showtime series Yellowjackets has brought him renewed attention. He shared, 'Yellowjackets is a little bit more in the zeitgeist right now and at the top of people's minds. It's definitely Yellowjackets at the moment,' but emphasized his enjoyment of connecting with fans regardless of which project they recognize him from. 'But I love interacting with fans. It's been so fun. You go back 10 or 15 years and you tell yourself when you're first thinking about getting into this industry that somewhere down the line you're going to walk down the street and people are going to say, 'Hey Steven, I know you from this.' That experience and that phenomenon is still mind-blowing to me. I feel incredibly grateful that I'm in a position like that.' Krueger's relationship with King blossomed after their separate stints on The Vampire Diaries universe. King, known for her role as Caroline Forbes from 2009 to 2017, and Krueger, who gained fame playing Josh Rosza on The Originals, confirmed their romance in December 2023. They have been supportive of each other's projects, with King eagerly awaiting each episode of Yellowjackets but determined to avoid any spoilers. Krueger shared, 'Candice is a fan of the show and she wanted to murder me if I gave her any spoilers this season. She loves watching it and that was a thing that she discussed with me before we left to film. I thought she was joking at first, but she was like, 'Look at my face. I'm dead serious. I don't want to know anything,'' he recalled to Us. 'And I'm like, 'Well, how do I talk to you about work?' She's like, 'Maybe you don't talk to me about work.' She is very serious about not wanting to know what happens in the show. She wants to find out for herself.' ' Despite their shared connection to The Vampire Diaries universe, Krueger and King haven't yet shared the screen. However, they haven't ruled out the possibility, with Krueger playfully suggesting, 'We joked around about it. Part of the beauty of this industry is you never know what's going to happen. We do have a lot of the same friends who are producers and writers so I'm sure that at some point somewhere down the road, that's definitely a possibility.' He expressed his confidence in their on-screen chemistry, stating, 'I have no doubt we and King 'would crush it' as costars. 'It'd be really fun. We're not the kind of people that are super precious about, like, 'Oh, I need my space. I need to work and focus and all this,' he noted. 'I'm sure that'd be a great time. If you want to write a movie for us, by all means, go for it.' While Krueger awaits the perfect project to collaborate with King, he is thrilled about the return of Yellowjackets. Season 3 picks up six months after Coach Ben removed himself from the stranded group in the wilderness. Krueger described the season's intriguing dynamic, saying, 'The really interesting thing about the beginning of season 3 is the juxtaposition between how the girls were living and how Coach Ben is living. Obviously he is on his own now. He is fully focused on survival at this point. He has very few resources,' Krueger noted. 'He has found this shelter, which is great. And that's kind of been what's keeping him alive and he's been able to make do with what he has. But when they cut to the girls and what they've been able to accomplish, it's night and day.' Krueger expressed his excitement to explore the 'really interesting dichotomy' between the groups, promising a captivating storyline for viewers.





