His credits ranged from ‘Jake and the Fatman’ and ‘Seinfeld’ to ‘Pam & Tommy’ and ‘Amsterdam.’

Hack died Thursday at home following what was described as “a sudden and unexpected cardiac event,” the Interact Theatre Company“Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist and a cherished member of our artistic family,” ITC directors Barry Heins and Walter Ware said in a statement.

“His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth and generous spirit enriched everything he touched. ”Born in St. Louis on April 20, 1958, Hack studied at CalArts and The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

Also read Steven Hack Dead: 'American Horror Story', Broadway 'Cats' Actor Was 68

In 1978, he was a background dancer in the film version ofopened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Oct. 7, 1982, and he portrayed several characters, including Coricopat, Mungojerrie, Carbucketty, Tumblebrutus and Pouncival, over the next five years.for nearly two years and then joined the Broadway production at the Shubert Theatre for one show only — its record-breaking 3,389th Great White Way performance on Sept. 29, 1983. (He didIn 1995, he received an Ovation Award for his performance in an L.A. production of Elmer Rice’s venerable drama, then acted in the radio version for L.A.

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Theatre Works. And in 2003, he was nominated for another Ovation prize, this one for his turn in the Interact one-man dramaMontel Williams Gets Candid About the State of Daytime TV: “The Talk Shows of My Era Became the Reality Shows of Today”