Steven Gerrard 'Shocked' by Liverpool's Sacking of Arne Slot

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has expressed his surprise and shock at the sacking of Arne Slot, who won the Premier League just a year ago. Gerrard believes that Slot's incredible job in his first year cannot be forgotten, and he will go down in the history books. Gerrard also thinks that Andoni Iraola is the clear front-runner to succeed Slot, and that his style would suit Liverpool.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has admitted he is shocked by the sacking of Arne Slot after the Reds opted to part ways with the manager that won them the Premier League just a year ago.

With it looking like they would opt to stick with the Dutchman on the back of a hugely-disappointing season, they decided to pull the trigger on Saturday and are now on the hunt for another boss. Slot had been tasked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp, and slotted into the role seamlessly as he claimed Liverpool's 20th league title last year. This term, though, things went south and they qualified for the Champions League by the skin of their teeth.

Gerrard, who played for Liverpool from when he was a boy until his mid-30s, said he was gutted for Arne Slot because in his first year, he had done an incredible job. He added that taking the reins from Jurgen Klopp was a tough task and big shoes to fill, and he had done it seamlessly.

Gerrard also stated that it's very difficult to win the Premier League, and he knows that more than most, so for him to deliver that in year one cannot be forgotten, so he thinks he will go down in the history books and be remembered forever. However, in the last 10 games of last season and the majority of this season, Liverpool have not looked like themselves.

The style has been difficult to watch at times, looking disjointed, broken, and when Gerrard got the news, of course, his initial reaction was surprise and shock, but when you analyse it properly, it's probably the right time in his opinion. Andoni Iraola is the clear front-runner to succeed Slot, having left Bournemouth at the end of the season after taking them to the Europa League.

The Spaniard is understood to have hoped Liverpool would make an approach if they opted to move on from Slot, and talks are expected to take place in the near future. Gerrard also stated that he thinks we've all been around the game long enough to know how the process works, and he would be very surprised if they made that decision and all of a sudden thought 'well, who are we going to appoint next?

' Liverpool don't work like that. Liverpool are an organised machine, up top, they have been for a long time. Gerrard thinks Iraola has done a fabulous job at Bournemouth and that his style would suit Liverpool. He also stated that Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world, so he doesn't think Iraola will be the only name on the table.

Gerrard himself had been tipped to one day manage Liverpool and had looked to be on his way to achieving that after success in the Reds academy and with Rangers in Scotland. Gerrard has also refused to rule out a return to management having struggled at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq. He made the leap to the Premier League with Aston Villa, though, and struggled, before a time to forget with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The former midfielder has made a name for himself as a popular pundit since, with his future in management unclear. Gerrard stated that who knows, you never shut a door, and he's enjoying work-life balance. Coaching is tough, it's challenging, he's had some real big opportunities, he's enjoyed a lot of it. But at the moment, he's enjoying family time, TNT, travel, and he's really happy at the moment.

He's getting lots of times with his kids, which he's missed while he's been coaching. So at the moment, maybe





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