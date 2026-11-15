Steven Dalton Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Tumor After Headaches

Kiltealy father Steven Dalton faces life-threatening brain tumor after ignoring headaches blamed on toddler. Family launches GoFundMe for specialized treatment.

A Co Wexford father has been diagnosed with a highly aggressive brain tumor after dismissing persistent headaches as a physical strain from carrying his toddler. Steven Dalton, who resides on a family farm in Kiltealy with his wife Aoife and their two young children, initially attributed the severe pain to the physical demands of a family holiday.

Headaches Blamed on Toddler Carrying

Symptoms first emerged during a family vacation to Center Parcs in July, when their three-year-old son, Luke, became reluctant to walk. Dalton and his wife placed the discomfort on the physical exertion of lifting their child, with Steven carrying the boy on his shoulders and Aoife carrying him on her hip. Despite noticing soreness in his neck and head, the couple did not seek immediate medical intervention, assuming the pain was a temporary result of the activity.

Also read Marine Corps veteran diagnosed with rare skin cancer rallies CSUSM fraternity to fund disease research

After leaving the holiday site, the family traveled to Sligo for a camping trip in a campervan that Steven had recently purchased. During this outing, his condition deteriorated significantly, causing him to behave differently and experience intense stiffness. Aoife Dalton, who has a professional background in physical therapy, attempted to alleviate the pain by treating his neck twice, providing temporary relief for approximately one week before the headaches returned with renewed severity.

Surgery and Aggressive Diagnosis

The situation escalated to a critical point when Steven was unable to rise from bed due to excruciating pain. Following advice from a doctor, the family rushed him to the Accident and Emergency department for immediate assessment. A medical scan confirmed the presence of a mass on his brain, prompting an urgent transfer to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for specialized neurosurgical care.

Advertisement

At Beaumont Hospital, surgeons performed a craniotomy, a complex procedure involving the temporary removal of part of the skull to access the brain. The operation was described by his wife as an incredibly difficult period filled with uncertainty regarding the risks. However, the surgical team successfully removed more than 90 per cent of the tumor while causing minimal damage to the surrounding healthy brain tissue, a result that provided initial hope for recovery.

Long Wait and Limited Treatment Options

Despite the surgical success, the family endured an agonizing week-long wait for the final pathology results. The diagnosis revealed that the tumor was highly aggressive, shattering the initial optimism. This news introduced a new challenge, as standard local treatment protocols were deemed insufficient for the aggressive nature of the disease, necessitating a search for advanced therapeutic options outside the usual framework.

Aoife Dalton highlighted a concerning disparity in medical research funding, noting that brain tumors remain the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among adults under 40 and children, yet they receive a disproportionately small share of national cancer research funding. She pointed out that treatment advancements for this specific condition have stagnated for more than two decades, leaving patients with limited standard care options.

GoFundMe Appeal for Further Treatment

To secure the best possible chance for his survival, the Dalton family has launched a GoFundMe appeal. The funds are intended to help Steven access specialized treatment and clinical trials that may not be readily available through standard public healthcare pathways. The appeal aims to bridge the gap in care for aggressive cases that progress too rapidly for patients to meet strict eligibility criteria for many current research programs.

Advertisement

The family's journey underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and funding for brain cancer research, particularly for aggressive forms that defy traditional treatment timelines. As they navigate this new phase of Steven's medical care, the Dalton family remains focused on accessing the most effective interventions available to combat the disease.