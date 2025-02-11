Steve Sosebee: A Life Dedicated to Palestinian Children

Steve Sosebee's unwavering commitment to Palestinian children, despite personal loss and the devastating situation in Gaza, is a testament to the power of humanitarian action. Through his organization, HEAL Palestine, he has touched countless lives, providing medical care, mental health support, and educational opportunities.

Steve Sosebee , a tireless humanitarian, has dedicated his life to alleviating the suffering of Palestinian children amidst decades of Israeli oppression. His journey began in 1988 during the First Intifada, where he witnessed firsthand the harsh realities of the occupation and the resilience of the Palestinian people. Initially a journalist, Sosebee used his platform to shed light on the plight of Palestinians, defying the prevalent narratives in the US media.

A pivotal moment came when he arranged medical care for two children injured in a West Bank bombing, bringing them to Ohio for treatment. This experience highlighted the transformative power of humanitarian aid, bridging communities and humanizing the Palestinian narrative.Sosebee's commitment deepened, leading him to establish HEAL Palestine, an organization dedicated to providing vital medical care, mental health support, and educational opportunities to Palestinian children. HEAL Palestine operates a field hospital in Gaza, funds schools and student sponsorships, and runs food kitchens that feed tens of thousands. The organization also plays a crucial role in delivering medical supplies and humanitarian aid, particularly in northern Gaza, where the need is most dire.Despite witnessing unimaginable devastation in Gaza, Sosebee remains resolute in his mission. He draws strength from the countless lives touched by HEAL Palestine, like the story of an 11-year-old boy who lost limbs and an arm in a bombing. Sosebee arranged for his medical care in Los Angeles, where he learned to walk with prosthetics, excelled academically, and went on to build a life in Gaza. The boy's resilience and spirit embody the hope that Sosebee carries. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the fate of many children he has helped, Sosebee remains committed to making a positive impact, fueled by the belief that human action can bring about change, even in the face of immense adversity. He acknowledges the immense challenge of maintaining hope in the midst of tragedy, but the ability to provide real help to these children keeps him going.





