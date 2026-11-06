Steve Schirripa Returns to Disney Channel as Don Ravioli in Big City Greens

The Sopranos actor voices the mob boss Don Ravioli in the upcoming Big City Greens episode airing November 7, bringing mafia drama to the Green family.

Disney Channel is preparing to welcome a notorious figure from the world of organized crime to its animated lineup. Actor Steve Schirripa, known for his role in a landmark HBO series, is set to voice a new character in the upcoming fifth season of the popular sitcom Big City Greens.

The Sopranos Actor Joins Animated Sitcom

Steve Schirripa will return to his roots as a crime boss when he voices the character Don Ravioli in the new episode titled Wise Gals. This marks a significant crossover of genres, bringing the dark humor of mafia stories into the family-friendly environment of Disney Channel. The announcement comes as fans prepare for the arrival of Season 5, which continues to follow the adventures of Cricket Green.

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The episode Wise Gals is scheduled to air on November 7. The casting of Schirripa signals a bold narrative shift for the show, introducing elements of danger and criminal intrigue that contrast sharply with the usual suburban mishaps. This move highlights the growing trend of animated series incorporating complex guest stars to elevate their storytelling.

Mobster Plot Introduces Danger to Green Family

The storyline for Wise Gals places the Green family in a precarious situation involving a dining error with a powerful crime lord. Nancy Green and her friend Gloria decide to take a night out together after Nancy feels that Gloria has become too boring. Their attempt at a fun evening goes wrong when they dine and dash from a restaurant owned by the new antagonist.

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The consequence of this action is immediate and severe. Don Ravioli, played by Steve Schirripa, is determined to make them pay for their debt. He orders his henchmen to slowly lower the two women into a large, bubbling pot of pasta sauce. This vivid imagery evokes classic mob movie tropes, translating the threat of physical harm into a cartoonish yet tense scenario.

The execution scene is briefly interrupted by Ravioli's nephew, Gio. Gio discovers his uncle's plan and begs him to stop engaging in such stereotypical criminal behavior. This interaction provides comedic relief while also highlighting the generational divide within the fictional crime family. It suggests that not everyone in Ravioli's circle is fully committed to the violent ways of the past.

Character Dynamics and Episode Themes

Don Ravioli remains defiant in his actions, insisting that his methods are cool and effective. He dismisses Gio's concerns, claiming that his young nephew is too inexperienced to understand the allure of the mafia lifestyle. This dynamic reinforces Ravioli's role as an entrenched traditionalist who refuses to adapt to modern sensibilities.

The episode explores themes of loyalty, fear, and the consequences of reckless behavior. Nancy's decision to drag Gloria into a high-stakes situation serves as a cautionary tale within the broader narrative of the series. The use of a boiling pot of sauce as a method of execution is both absurd and terrifying, fitting the show's unique brand of humor.

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Steve Schirripa's portrayal of Don Ravioli adds depth to the episode by leveraging his iconic status in television history. Viewers who recognize him from The Sopranos will appreciate the subtle references to his previous role. This layer of meta-commentary enriches the viewing experience for adults while keeping the content accessible for younger audiences.

Fan Reactions and Cultural Impact

The news of Schirripa's involvement has generated excitement among fans of both franchises. The Sopranos is widely regarded as a pioneering series that defined prestige television, and its cultural footprint remains significant. Seeing its characters or echoes of its themes appear in a modern animated context is a unique twist.

Big City Greens has consistently pushed boundaries by introducing diverse and unexpected storylines. The addition of a mob boss character demonstrates the show's willingness to experiment with genre conventions. This episode promises to be a standout moment in Season 5, blending action, comedy, and drama in a way that few other shows attempt.

As the premiere date of November 7 approaches, anticipation is building for how the Green family will navigate this crisis. Cricket's natural curiosity and mischievous nature may play a crucial part in resolving the conflict. The interaction between the animated characters and the live-action-inspired criminal elements will likely provide some of the season's most memorable moments.