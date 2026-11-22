Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reflects on the Longhorns' fifth straight victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, highlighting Arch Manning's performance and the team's growth after early-season losses.

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns secured a commanding 45-3 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, marking their fifth consecutive win of the season. This decisive triumph positions the program just one win away from clinching a berth in the upcoming College Football Playoff tournament, fundamentally altering their postseason trajectory after a turbulent start to the year. The lopsided score reflects a complete team performance that has silenced early-season doubts and re-established Texas as a primary contender in the Southeastern Conference.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed immense pride in how the squad responded to previous setbacks, emphasizing the tangible growth and maturity displayed since back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida. He noted the unique challenge of preparing the team for such an emotional late-night game and commended the players for executing at a high level across all three phases of football. The victory validated the coaching staff's focus on situational mastery and holistic preparation rather than relying on any single aspect of the roster.

Also read Texas Longhorns Will Be Without Star Edge Colin Simmons Against Arkansas

Quarterback Arch Manning was the catalyst for the offensive explosion, showcasing elite efficiency by utilizing both his arm and his legs to control the tempo of the game. Sarkisian highlighted Manning's timely quarterback runs, including a touchdown and a critical third-down conversion, as well as his poise under pressure within the pocket. Manning connected with receiver Amari Winston for a crucial red-zone touchdown, demonstrating his ability to work through complex defensive coverages and deliver in high-leverage moments.

Manning also managed the two-minute drive at the end of the first half with precision, finding Ryan Wingo on explosive plays that set up additional scoring opportunities. The coaching staff stressed the importance of finishing drives with points, particularly regarding the strategic value of deferring possession to start the second half. By executing scores at the end of the first half and continuing to find the end zone in the second, the Longhorns neutralized statistical trends that often favor the team receiving the opening kickoff of the second half.

Advertisement

The offensive line and supporting cast provided ample room for success, with Sarkisian noting that the running game began to dominate as the game progressed. He pointed to effective screen passes to players like Raleek Brown and Emmett Mosley as key tools used to spread out the defense and create creases for the rushers. Although the first-half play count was low due to the two-minute drill, the offense demonstrated versatility by utilizing sweeps, play-action passes, and RPOs to keep the Arkansas defense off balance throughout the contest.

Defensive standout Jelani McDonald exemplified the unit's newfound ball-hawking confidence with a pick-six touchdown, a moment Sarkisian cited as evidence of elite preparation and execution. The defense also recorded crucial fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, with safety John Meredith sealing the game with an interception to end the final period. Sarkisian praised the physicality of the defensive backs and the overall ability of the unit to force turnovers and protect leads in critical situations.

The atmosphere at DKR was electric, with Sarkisian acknowledging that Longhorn Nation once again packed the stadium to create a record-setting crowd. He specifically highlighted the significance of the event for the senior class, allowing them to experience a winning environment in their final home game. The coach recognized the years of dedication from students and athletes, viewing this moment as a cherished final memory for those who have contributed blood, sweat, and tears to the program.

Texas enters a brief hiatus with momentum on its side, having won 16 of its last 17 November games and maintaining a 10-1 record in the month since joining the SEC. However, the coaching staff is already shifting focus to the upcoming rivalry game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, which looms on a short week. Sarkisian warned that there is little time to celebrate the Arkansas victory before the team must return to work and prepare for another high-stakes matchup.

Advertisement

Offensive adjustments will be paramount for the upcoming challenge, as Sarkisian noted the need to create more explosive plays through the passing game to counter aggressive run-stopping defenses. The staff plans to begin preparation the following day, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the screen game and maintaining offensive efficiency. The goal is to continue distributing the ball effectively among all weapons, including the returning presence of wide receiver Cam Coleman, who is gradually improving his condition.

Sarkisian reiterated the team's ambition to compete for an SEC Championship, stating that the entire organization remains focused on winning a title. He emphasized that the competitive spirit within the locker room drives every practice and game, and the players are fully committed to earning their way into the postseason. If the Longhorns continue their current trajectory, they will be well-positioned to host a playoff game or secure a top seed in the tournament bracket.

The victory also provided a moment of personal significance for the coaching staff, including Sarkisian's son, Brady Sarkisian, who participated in the senior recognition festivities. The head coach praised Brady's contribution to the scout team and his physical engagement in practice, highlighting the often-unseen efforts of players who support the starters daily. These moments underscore the deep familial and communal bonds that characterize the Texas football program.

As the Longhorns look ahead, the focus remains on sustaining this level of play and avoiding complacency in a highly competitive conference. Sarkisian drew parallels to NFL statistics about one-possession games, noting that situational football will be the determining factor in the playoffs. The team must continue to refine their habits and maintain their mental and physical focus to ensure they are ready for any opponent they face in the coming weeks.