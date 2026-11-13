Friday The 13th 13th Entry Confirmed for 2027 With Steve Miner Returning as Director

Horror Inc and the Barsamian family confirm Steve Miner will direct the 13th Friday the 13th theatrical film in 2027, marking his return to the franchise after nearly two decades.

Horror Inc. has officially confirmed that the 13th installment of the Friday the 13th franchise will arrive in theaters in 2027. This announcement marks the first major theatrical release for the iconic slasher series in nearly twenty years. The project is being developed with full creative independence to deliver the definitive cinematic event that modern horror audiences have been waiting for. Franchise veteran Steve Miner has been confirmed to return to the director's chair for this highly anticipated entry.

Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror Inc., emphasized that reuniting with Miner under an independent model ensures the studio retains complete creative control. Barsamian stated that this approach allows the team to honor what makes Jason Voorhees the greatest slasher of all time. The goal is to craft a theatrical event that meets the high expectations of contemporary viewers while staying true to the legacy of the brand.

Also read When French Lick created a law to prevent bad luck on Friday the 13th

Steve Miner holds a pivotal role in the history of the franchise, having introduced the machete to Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part II. He subsequently gave the killer his iconic hockey mask in Friday the 13th Part III, choices that became inseparable from the character's identity. Miner shared that when he put the mask on the character, he had no idea it would become one of the most iconic symbols in horror film history. He expressed thrill at returning to continue the legacy he helped establish decades ago.

The upcoming film will feature a screenplay by David Fliegel, who has been officially attached to the project. This development follows the success of the A24 and Peacock television series titled Crystal Lake. That series demonstrated a continued appetite for stories set in the same universe, paving the way for this new theatrical chapter. The combination of a veteran director, a skilled screenwriter, and a dedicated production team suggests a strong foundation for the next installment in the saga.

Advertisement

The Friday the 13th franchise began in the 1980s with the original slasher film written by Victor Miller and directed by Sean S. Cunningham. The series gained significant momentum following the massive success of Halloween in 1978. It established a blueprint for future horror cinema and grew to include 12 theatrical releases over the decades. The cultural impact of the series has extended beyond film to include a television series, novels, comic books, and video games.

Over its long run, the beloved horror series has grossed over 468 million dollars worldwide. This financial success cements its status as a lasting cultural phenomenon within the horror community. The return to Crystal Lake for the 13th entry signals a major shift back to the roots of the franchise. Fans who have waited for a traditional cinema release since the last major outing will finally have a new destination for the killer.

This announcement represents a significant milestone for the longevity of the slasher genre legacy. By bringing back the original creative forces behind Jason's most defining visual traits, the studio aims to bridge the gap between classic horror and modern expectations. The 2027 release date positions the movie as a major event for the upcoming horror calendar year.

The decision to move forward with a standalone theatrical film rather than relying solely on streaming platforms highlights the enduring appeal of the IP. It suggests that there is still a robust market for the kind of cinematic experience that Friday the 13th pioneered. The involvement of Horror Inc. ensures that the production remains focused on honoring the specific creative choices that made the character a household name.

Advertisement

As production details continue to emerge, the focus remains on maintaining the authenticity of the slasher experience. The return of Steve Miner to the director's seat is viewed as a key factor in ensuring this authenticity. His understanding of the character's visual language and narrative structure will be crucial in bringing the 13th chapter to life.

The confirmation of the 2027 release date provides clarity for fans who have speculated about the franchise's future for years. It marks the end of an era of uncertainty and the beginning of a new chapter for Jason Voorhees. The combination of historical significance and modern production values promises to deliver a film that respects the past while appealing to new generations.