Steve Martin Hosts 'SNL' 50th Anniversary Special with Hilarious Monologue

Steve Martin hosted the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, delivering a monologue packed with jokes about aging, the show's history, and his fellow cast members. He even poked fun at the audience and had Martin Short 'arrested' by fake ICE officers.

Steve Martin kicked off the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live with a monologue that poked fun at the show's history, its cast, and even himself. The longtime host, who's appeared on the show numerous times, joked about getting older and the hearing aids he wears. He quipped about Bill Murray's presence, saying they made sure he was there so they wouldn't have to invite him.

Martin also took aim at the audience, playfully remarking that many of them seemed like some of the most difficult people he'd ever met. Martin Short, a frequent collaborator with Martin, was the target of a bit where actors dressed as ICE officers took him away during the monologue. Martin joked about their long working relationship, saying they could finish each other's careers. He ended the monologue by directly addressing the camera, urging viewers to take a look in the mirror and ask themselves when they abandoned joy





