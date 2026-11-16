Steve Maile Case Closed: Police Drop Charges Against Watford Pastor

Hertfordshire Police confirmed no further action against Steve Maile, ending a seven-month legal battle for the Watford pastor arrested for preaching.

Steve Maile, a 67-year-old Christian pastor, has been cleared of all criminal charges after Hertfordshire Police confirmed they would take no further action regarding his arrest in April. The Oasis City Church leader expressed profound relief that the investigation into his public preaching activities has concluded without a trial. The decision marks the end of a seven-month ordeal that has drawn significant public attention and scrutiny of police conduct.

Police Closure and Legal Outcome

Police investigators officially informed Mr Maile that the available evidence did not meet the legal threshold required to bring criminal charges. The force had initially arrested him on suspicion of assault and racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour. This legal resolution allows the retired minister to pursue potential civil claims regarding his treatment while in custody. The closure of the case establishes that no criminal wrongdoing was proven during the incident on April 18.

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The Arrest Incident in Watford

The confrontation occurred in a busy shopping area in Watford while Mr Maile was preaching and singing Christian hymns to the public. He had been speaking for approximately ten minutes about violence within Islam and discussing whether the faith was a religion of peace. Officers approached him after he discussed these theological points and his compassion for Muslims. Video footage captured an officer shouting at him to get in the car before he was handcuffed and removed from the scene. The arrest took place while he was with his family, who witnessed the event unfold.

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Allegations of Mistreatment and Injury

Mr Maile alleged that police handcuffed him tightly for approximately ninety minutes, including the use of a double lock, despite him reporting severe pain. He stated that the restraint caused injuries to his hands that required medical attention and the application of splints. The pastor described the physical pain as intense, noting that he had to request the removal of the cuffs due to the discomfort. The emotional toll on him and his four children has been significant, causing sleepless nights and lasting anxiety for his grandchildren. He emphasized that the distress extended far beyond his own suffering to encompass his entire family unit.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Stance

Despite the conclusion of the criminal case, Mr Maile insists that an official apology is necessary for the arrest and the alleged misconduct. He affirmed that he will continue to preach the gospel publicly in Watford and will not be intimidated by the incident. The pastor clarified that his ministry focuses on love and the saving power of Jesus Christ rather than attacking individuals. He forgave those involved in the arrest but maintained that forgiveness does not preclude the need for accountability. Mr Maile plans to use the outcome to stand for truth and religious freedom in his community.