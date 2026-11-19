Steve Kerr said the quiet part out loud after the Golden State Warriors' 116-94 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. 'This is just where we are right now,' Kerr

Steve Kerr said the quiet part out loud after the Golden State Warriors' 116-94 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. There's a strong implication here that Kerr believes there are no answers to their issues until they get healthier.

And it's not like that implication is outrageous. The 2026-27 salaries of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandon Williams add up to about $154 million. Most teams would have trouble winning with $154 million in salaries inactive. With that said, the way the Warriors have started the last three games shouldn't be acceptable to Kerr or anyone in the organization.

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Falling behind 18-0 to the Spurs, 23-2 to the Pelicans and 25-9 to the Mavericks is embarrassing. But when asked if he'd considering having Green come off the bench, Kerr essentially dismissed the idea. Kerr might not be this dismissive of the idea privately. But publicly, this is all we have to go off.

Among Many Problems, Green's Negative Impact Stands Out The Warriors' performance with Green on the court in the non-Curry minutes has been so poor that it's almost hard to believe. In comparison, Golden State's net rating with both Curry and Green off is minus-2.2. Kerr is correct in saying Green is the team's best defensive player.

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But Green isn't as good on that end as he once was, and without Curry on the floor to give him an outlet for his high-IQ passing and playmaking, Green is holding the Warriors offense back. Basketball ReferenceIn the three full games since Curry suffered his oblique tear, Green has scored a total of nine points and attempted just nine field goals.

Opponents being able to essentially ignore Green is making things even harder for a Warriors offense lacking healthy talent. Kerr said "it's not even a thought" to bench Green. But these stats suggest it should have already happened. Williams' Return Won't Make This Green Issue Go Away Green will not play on Thursday against the Grizzlies, so the next time he'll suit up will be Sunday against the Celtics.

Brandon Williams is making progress on his hamstring injury and could be back for that game. Williams will likely start at point guard, and he will provide needed speed, ball-handling, scoring and playmaking. Kerr might be waiting to see how Williams and Green mesh before considering benching Green. But if anything, Williams' return should make Kerr more incentivized to have Green come off the pine.

The fact that Green doesn't space the floor or provide a lob threat will make it harder for Williams to thrive. He said Green should be "the defensive version of a spark plug bench scorer" who gets big minutes when he's playing well and just 10-15 minutes when he's struggling. It's totally understandable that the Warriors are struggling without so much offensive firepower.

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But if they let this four-game losing streak turn into a 10-plus-game losing streak, they'll be buried in the Western Conference standings. Upcoming home games against the Kings, Clippers and Jazz are great opportunities to get back on track. The Dubs must put their best starting lineup on the court for those games, and that lineup shouldn't include Green unless he starts positively impacting the game more on both ends.