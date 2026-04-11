Steve Kerr jokes about $5,000 check after Democratic midterm wins as Warriors prepare for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins reunion

Steve Kerr joked about a $5,000 check after Democrats won the midterms, while the Warriors prepare to face former stars Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, now with Miami.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked about a $5,000 check after Democrats clinched control of the U.S. House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm election.

Kerr, an outspoken progressive, turned to reporters after practice at Chase Center and asked why no one had asked him about the election. I'm disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check we were all going to get, Kerr said. I thought for sure. I already spent it, in fact.

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I was so excited and sure about it that I spent it already. Now I'm going to have to figure something out. The comment was a swipe at President Trump. Kerr made the remark even as reporters were packing up, with recorders off and notebooks closed.

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Kerr faces growing internal pressure

He stopped the room anyway to talk about the midterms before launching into his routine. Kerr's team has won five games in a row. Tuesday might as well have been No. 6 for the longtime Warriors coach, who has not hidden his political views even when they have caused headaches inside the organization. A new report claims frustration is building within Golden State over Kerr's increasingly outspoken political activism.

Team owner Joe Lacob has publicly conceded that Kerr sometimes goes a little far with his political diatribes. Kerr has admitted his silence on China's atrocities in Hong Kong was transactional, aimed at protecting the NBA's financial interests. He also said he regretted calling Trump a buffoon, arguing political debate should rise above insults he had spent years using. When pressed at Chase Center about ICE agents, Kerr admitted he misspoke.

You're right, I definitely misspoke, and I knew that ICE was arresting some criminals, Kerr said. I misspoke, and I apologize for the misinformation. When asked a follow-up, Kerr shut the exchange down and said, All right, let's talk about basketball. The Warriors will welcome two former players who were integral to championship runs when they host the Heat on Thursday.

Klay Thompson was one half of the Splash Bros and helped the Warriors capture four titles over 11 seasons in the Bay Area. Andrew Wiggins was on the 2022 championship team. Both now play for Miami, which has rebuilt around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thompson spent two years in Dallas before landing in South Beach, while Wiggins was a major part of the trade package that brought Jimmy Butler to the Warriors in 2025.

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Warriors prepare to host former players

It'll always be a little strange seeing those guys wearing different uniforms, but it's getting a little less strange, Kerr said. Those first couple times are really bizarre, and then you get used to it. It's a reminder that most of us in the NBA end up with multiple teams. Kerr also gave injury updates.

Gui Santos did not practice as he continues to deal with a sore left knee. Reserve guard Brandon Williams was a full participant after missing Monday's win over the Suns with a quad injury and is expected to be available.