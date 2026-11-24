Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones recounts assembling Hollywood United, a star-studded pub team featuring actors and footballers for charity matches.

Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has unveiled the fascinating history behind Hollywood United, an extraordinary amateur football squad that combined British rock legends with Hollywood actors and professional soccer players. The team, which originated from a gathering of British expatriates at the Cat & Fiddle pub in the late 1980s, became known for its unique blend of celebrity status and competitive spirit on the pitch.

Star-Studded Squad Assembly Details

Jones, who served as the recruitment lead for the side, assembled a roster that included France World Cup-winning defender Frank Leboeuf, former Scotland captain Richard Gough, and American actor Brandon Routh, who portrayed the superhero in the 2006 film Superman Returns. Routh received no special treatment from his teammates, who would mockingly shout Superman at him whenever he made a mistake during games. The squad also featured actors Ray Winstone, Jason Statham, Mike Myers, and Anthony LaPaglia, the Australian star of Without a Trace, who served as the team goalkeeper.

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The formation of the team began with Jones and LaPaglia playing in a local league alongside regular tradesmen like carpenters. The group expanded when Vinnie Jones, the former Wimbledon defender known for his aggressive style, joined after meeting Jones in a Los Angeles video shop. Jones noted that the former footballer needed little persuasion to join, bringing both a sense of humor and significant tactical knowledge to the amateur ranks. By November 2007, the squad had grown to include nine former international footballers in a single match, according to reports.

Charity Match Versus LA Galaxy

The team gained significant public attention during a charity match on November 20, 2007, when they faced David Beckham's LA Galaxy. England manager Steve McClaren had traveled to California to assess Beckham fitness ahead of a European Championship qualifier against Croatia, though it remained unclear if he attended this specific event. Hollywood United lost the match 12-4, with Beckham scoring twice and Leboeuf netting two goals for the opposing side.

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Despite the heavy defeat, the event was a financial success for its intended cause. Over 5,000 spectators attended the game, raising more than $100,000 for victims of the California wildfires. The match highlighted the willingness of high-profile figures to participate in sports for charitable reasons, even if the competitive outcome was heavily skewed in favor of the professional team.

Competitive Nature And Team Dynamics

Vinnie Jones brought his legendary competitiveness to Hollywood United, a trait that reportedly resulted in him being sent off just 15 seconds after entering as a substitute in a friendly match in 2002. This incident underscored the serious nature with which some members approached the amateur league. Ray Winstone, a lifelong West Ham fan, found the physical demands of playing in the Californian heat more exhausting than anticipated, often feeling too tired to effectively kick the ball when it reached him.

Winstone also criticized Leboeuf playing style, describing the French defender as greedy with the ball due to his reluctance to pass. The team dynamics were further illustrated by actor John Hurt, who watched from the touchline while filming Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull alongside Winstone. These interactions revealed a complex mix of friendship, rivalry, and professional ego among the diverse group of participants.

Travel Logistics And Fan Allegiances

Hollywood United operated with a level of luxury uncommon for pub teams, largely due to Anthony LaPaglia arranging private jet travel for matches across America. This logistical support allowed the team to play in distant locations, such as a charity match in Vancouver followed by a game in the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta against a side composed of former Mexico internationals. These trips expanded the team reach beyond Hollywood into international sporting contexts.

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Steve Jones, now 71, also revealed his personal shift in football allegiance after moving to California. A former supporter of QPR and Fulham in London, he became a Chelsea fan after moving to Los Angeles and getting sober. The change was influenced by the availability of Chelsea games on American television and his close friendship with fellow Sex Pistol Paul Cook, who was already a dedicated Blues fan. The team played primarily at Griffith Park beneath the famous Hollywood sign, cementing their identity as a unique cultural and sporting phenomenon in Los Angeles.