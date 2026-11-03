Steve Hobbs Urges WA Voters to Use Drop Boxes Before Nov 3 Deadline

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs warns voters against using mailboxes, urging them to use official drop boxes by the Nov 3 deadline for timely ballot counting.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs issued a direct warning to residents on KIRO Newsradio, emphasizing that ballots must be deposited in official drop boxes rather than standard mailboxes before the Election Day deadline. The final opportunity for Washington voters to return their ballots is at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Hobbs stressed that relying on the United States Postal Service to deliver and postmark ballots on this final day carries significant risk of rejection.

Hobbs Clarifies Mailbox Risks

Secretary Hobbs explicitly instructed citizens to avoid placing their completed ballots into any residential or public mailbox. He explained that the traditional assumption that a ballot dropped off before the mail carrier arrives will receive an Election Day postmark is no longer valid. The postal service has changed its procedures, meaning late submissions may not meet the legal requirements for counting.

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The Secretary of State highlighted that ballots deposited into secure, official drop boxes are guaranteed to arrive at election offices on time. This security measure ensures that votes cast by the deadline are processed correctly without being delayed by postal logistics. Hobbs noted that while many voters were accustomed to previous systems, the current rules require stricter adherence to designated drop-off points.

Voter Education and Transparency

To assist voters who have questions or doubts about the electoral process, Hobbs encouraged individuals to contact their local county elections directors directly. He advised against sharing unverified concerns on social media, urging citizens to seek factual information from official sources instead. Hobbs described visiting the Snohomish County elections facility with a friend to demonstrate the transparency of signature checks and database comparisons.

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He pointed out that many residents, including himself during his tenure as a state senator, were previously unaware of the detailed security measures in place. These measures include rigorous signature verification and cross-referencing voter databases to prevent fraud. Hobbs believes that greater public education on these processes could reduce unnecessary doubt and increase confidence in election results.

Tracking Ballots Online

Voters can monitor the status of their submitted ballots by visiting VoteWA.gov. The website provides real-time updates on whether a ballot has been received and accepted. Additionally, residents can sign up for text notifications to receive alerts about their voting status. This digital tool helps ensure that individuals know if any action is required to validate their vote before the final count.

Hobbs reiterated that it is not too late for eligible residents to participate in the election. He emphasized that taking proactive steps to use drop boxes is the most reliable method to ensure a vote is counted. The Secretary of State wants every citizen to understand that proper submission methods are critical for maintaining the integrity of the election timeline.

Addressing Ballot Language Confusion

Beyond voting logistics, Hobbs addressed confusion regarding the wording of ballot initiatives, particularly those asking voters to repeal existing laws. He shared an anecdote about a constituent who wanted to repeal the income tax but was confused about whether to vote yes or no. Hobbs clarified that voting yes supports the repeal, while voting no maintains the current law, despite intuitive feelings to the contrary.

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While rejecting claims that the language was intentionally designed to confuse, Hobbs acknowledged the need for clearer phrasing in future legislative sessions. He suggested that lawmakers should consider improvements to make ballot questions more accessible to all voters. Potential solutions might include establishing an independent commission to review and simplify initiative language.

Further recommendations included allowing for more balanced pro and con arguments on ballots, along with sections detailing fiscal impacts. These changes could help voters make more informed decisions based on clear financial data. Hobbs indicated that such reforms could be introduced as bills during the next legislative session to enhance voter understanding.

Constructive Engagement with Skeptics

When discussing objections to the election system, Hobbs maintained a calm and educational approach rather than dismissing critics. He stated that he does not view skepticism as stupidity but rather as a lack of knowledge that can be corrected through information. This perspective aligns with his broader strategy of promoting transparency and trust in Washington elections.

By encouraging open dialogue and providing access to election facilities, Hobbs aims to bridge the gap between officials and the public. His efforts focus on ensuring that every voter feels confident in the process and understands how to participate effectively. The goal is to maximize turnout and ensure that all legitimate votes are counted accurately by the November 3 deadline.