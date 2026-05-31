Steve Hilton Warns That Two‑Democrat California Governor Race Would Be a Disaster for Republicans

Former Fox News host and GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton tells The Alex Marlow Show that failing to finish in the top two of California's jungle primary would have disastrous consequences for Republicans up and down the ballot, including threats to voter ID laws and control of the U.S. House.

Saturday on The Alex Marlow Show, former Fox News commentator and California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton , a Republican , warned that it would be a disaster if he fails to secure one of the top two spots in California's jungle primary system.

Hilton expressed cautious optimism about his campaign's chances but emphasized the high stakes. He argued that if the primary results in two Democrats advancing to the general election, the consequences would be severe not only for the governor's race but for down-ballot Republican contests across the state. According to Hilton, such an outcome would demoralize California Republicans and jeopardize candidates running for the state legislature and Congress, potentially affecting control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He also highlighted the risk to voter identification laws, framing the primary as a critical moment for conservative values. Hilton positioned himself as the sole viable candidate for change who can still break into the top two, urging voters to consider the broader implications of the primary outcome.

His remarks, aired on The Alex Marlow Show presented by Breitbart News, underscore the intense focus on California's nonpartisan blanket primary, where all candidates compete on a single ballot and the top two vote-getters advance regardless of party affiliation. The system has often resulted in two Democrats advancing in heavily Democratic districts, effectively deciding the election in the primary.

Hilton's campaign is betting on a split among Democratic voters or a surge in Republican turnout to secure his spot alongside the leading Democratic contender. Political analysts note that while Hilton faces an uphill battle in a state that has trended Democratic, his presence in the top two would give Republicans a realistic shot at the governorship for the first time in nearly a decade.

The race has attracted significant attention from national Republicans, who see California's 54 congressional seats as pivotal to maintaining their House majority. Hilton's critique of the primary system reflects a broader conservative narrative about electoral rules and representation, tying the state's political dynamics to federal implications. His comments also illustrate the high-pressure environment of the final days before the primary, when campaigns intensify efforts to mobilize supporters and sway undecided voters.

As the primary approaches, Hilton's message centers on the need for a credible Republican alternative in the general election, arguing that his campaign is the only one capable of achieving that goal. The segment on The Alex Marlow Show provided Hilton a platform to reach a conservative audience, reinforcing his alignment with right‑wing media and his emphasis on issues like election integrity and government reform.

Ultimately, Hilton's warning about a "disaster" hinges on the belief that a two‑ Democrat general election would suppress Republican turnout and enthusiasm across the state, leading to losses in competitive districts and undermining conservative policy priorities at both the state and federal levels





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