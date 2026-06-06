Steve Hilton roasts Xavier Becerra with sitcom-style ad after Dem gov. candidate advances to runoff: ‘Is this a joke?’

Xavier Becerra is already projected to advance to the November election, while Hilton seems likely to join.

for California governor have yet to still be concluded, but it already seems the general election war is under way. Republican candidate Steve Hilton came out Saturday morning with a blistering ad against former Biden administration secretary Xavier Becerra , theIn the 55-second long ad, an old-fashioned TV sits in the middle of a dark room flashing clips of Becerra, a Democrat, talking silently while captions are displayed.viral moment in a past gubernatorial debate where all the candidates were asked to grade the governor.

Becerra gave the highest grade, while Hilton said Gov. Newsom failed. The following captions replayed some of the most common attacks on the Democrat that played out during the primary.

“I promise to spend more of your money on high-speed rail,” and “I was too incompetent for the Biden administration,” the captions read, referring towhen he was in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. Fellow Democrats had pointed out reports of Biden administration alums who were not fans of Becerra’s work. The final clip showed Becerra side by side with Newsom, probably back when Becerra was the state attorney general.

“I’ll change nothing about how California is governed,” the caption read, with the ad ending on “Don’t watch another rerun. ”June 6, 2026 Hilton as of Saturday morning is only some 30,000 votes behind Becerra in second place in the primary with 68% of the ballots reported. While progressive billionaire Tom Steyer has some chance of leapfrogging Hilton to take the final top-two spot to advance to November, many analysts are saying that’s unlikely.

“He’s not hitting the marks yet, and we’re running out of runway,” political data expert Paul MitchellHilton has expressed confidence he will be in the general election. If he does make it, Hilton will need to win over some Democrat voters to beat Becerra by running as the “change” agent, pollster John McLaughlin told The California Post.

“The vast majority of voters said California and LA are on the wrong track, and they want change,” McLaughlin said. “For the non-Democrats to win, it’s a challenge, but the opportunity is there, because a lot of people say the state and the city are on the wrong track. ” The latest ad and other messaging by Hilton in recent days shows the candidate has taken that strategy to heart.

Becerra has swatted such attacks, such as on his tenure in the Biden administration, by showcasing the number of free vaccines rolled out to Americans and emphasizing the vast experience he’s had in leading government agencies.in a state where President Donald Trump is broadly unpopular. In a past debate, he called Trump “Steve Hilton’s daddy. ”





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