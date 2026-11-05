Steve Hilton Concedes California Gubernatorial Race to Xavier Becerra

Republican candidate Steve Hilton concedes the California governor race to Democrat Xavier Becerra, citing strong statewide support despite local county victories for Hilton.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton officially conceded the California governor's race to Democrat Xavier Becerra on Tuesday night. The concession took place in Garden Grove after election officials quickly projected Becerra as the winner of the contest. This development occurred despite significant localized support for Hilton across various regions of the state.

Hilton Declares Resilience in Garden Grove Speech

Steve Hilton addressed supporters at a stage in Garden Grove to announce his withdrawal from the race. He stated that he is just getting started politically, regardless of the outcome. Hilton emphasized that California remains the premier location for Republican candidates to run for office. He argued that there is no better place in the nation to pursue political ambition than California, even if the current national climate appears unfavorable for Republicans.

Also read Xavier Becerra y Steve Hilton se enfrentan por la gubernatura de California

Becerra Secures Dominant Statewide Vote Share

Xavier Becerra holds a commanding lead in the overall vote count with more than 60% of the total ballots cast. Although thousands of individual ballots remain uncounted, the existing returns demonstrate a clear and comfortable margin for the Democratic candidate. The Associated Press examination of these returns confirms that Becerra has secured a decisive victory in the statewide contest. This result aligns with broader trends showing Democratic gains across multiple states during this election cycle.

Local County Results Favor Republican Candidate

Despite the statewide loss, Steve Hilton achieved majority votes in numerous specific California counties. In one district, Hilton captured 62.3% of the vote compared to Becerra's 37.7%, receiving approximately 9,500 votes against Becerra's 5,800. Another area saw Hilton win 61.9% of the vote with about 10,000 votes to Becerra's 6,200. Hilton also led with 57.2% of the vote, securing nearly 1,400 ballots while Becerra received around 1,050. These localized results highlight distinct regional voting patterns within the state.

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Detailed Breakdown of Competitive District Outcomes

The vote distribution reveals tight margins in several other jurisdictions where Hilton outperformed the statewide average. In one precinct, Hilton won 52.8% of the vote with almost 2,900 votes against Becerra's 2,600. Another area showed Hilton taking 54.4% of the vote, garnering nearly 35,000 votes to Becerra's 29,300. Hilton secured 65.3% of the vote in another region with about 2,450 votes versus Becerra's 1,300. A particularly close race saw Hilton win 50.7% of the vote with roughly 65,400 votes to Becerra's 63,600. Other areas included Hilton winning 53.8% with 14,500 votes against 12,500, and 74.1% with 4,100 votes to 1,430. Hilton also won 51.7% with almost 15,200 votes against 14,200, 58.9% with 4,000 votes to 2,800, and 73.1% with 1,780 votes to 650. Further results show Hilton winning 52.8% with 68,500 votes to 61,300, 57.6% with 3,750 votes to 2,760, 61% with 16,560 votes to 10,570, and 62.1% with 865 votes to 529. Additional wins include 56.5% with 6,300 votes to 4,850, 57.5% with 7,800 votes to 5,770, 67% with 8,760 votes to 4,300, 52.1% with 1,420 votes to 1,300, 52.4% with 32,200 votes to 29,300, 57.6% with 9,600 votes to 7,070, and 57.7% with 5,140 votes to 3,770. These figures illustrate the complex geographic spread of voter preference in the election.

Next Steps for Candidates Amidst Ongoing Count

The formal concession marks the end of the active campaign phase for Steve Hilton. Xavier Becerra now moves forward as the projected winner pending final certification of all remaining ballots. The focus will shift to the administrative processes required to finalize the election results. Political observers note that while Hilton lost the statewide race, his performance in specific counties provides data for future Republican strategies in California.