Steve Hilton can change California’s direction, while Karen Bass can keep LA from veering far left

California voters face a clear choice in 2026 between progress and decline. The vast majority of Californians believe the state is on the wrong track. And our problems are clear. We are over-regul…

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over San Francisco Bay during the Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Inside Xavier Becerra’s secretive inner circle as Dem insiders jockey for plum gigs — before votes are even counted California early voting tops 6.4 million — nearly 1 million more than last midterm’s Election Day eve tallyThe California Post endorses Steve Hilton for governor over establishment pick Xavier Becerra for real change Xavier Becerra’s answer to California’s cost-of-living crisis is yet another taxWe don’t need our leaders to be flashy.

We’ve had eight years of the Gavin Newsom show. California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, right, speaks during a campaign event on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Compton, Calif. Steve Hilton has brought a sense of urgency to the campaign. Cancel high-speed rail.

Also read Election Day 2026: California governor, LA mayor candidates make final push

Eliminate income taxes for the first $150,000. Cut the brush on state lands. Build reservoirs. Let people build the single-family homes they want — not just crowded high-rises.

All of that is common sense. That’s the change Californians want. Not the upheaval offered by socialists like Nithya Raman, who is radical, inexperienced, and lacking in common sense. She has even promised to fire the LAPD chief, which past chiefs say would be a disaster for the city, especially before the Olympics.

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Mayor Karen Bass has many flaws, but she is learning from her mistakes. She is cutting red tape for wildfire victims, for example. Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman reacts during a campaign event on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Proposition 39, the Voter ID initiative, would restore trust in our elections.

That’s a “yes. ”We won’t change everything in one election. But we can take steps in the right direction by embracing common-sense, pragmatic change — and rejecting the politics of radicalism and division. U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over San Francisco Bay during the Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, right, speaks during a campaign event on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Compton, Calif. Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman reacts during a campaign event on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.