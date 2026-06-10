Republican Steve Hilton secures a spot in the November gubernatorial contest, setting up a duel against Democrat Xavier Becerra amid a crowded primary and a recent surge in federal immigration funding.

Republican candidate Steve Hilton has secured a spot in California's November gubernatorial showdown, setting the stage for a high‑stakes duel against Democrat Xavier Becerra . In the June 2 primary, Hilton pulled ahead with roughly a quarter of the vote, a lead that tightened as more ballots were counted and ultimately dismantled billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer 's surging campaign.

Steyer had poured a staggering $215 million of his own money into advertisements and outreach, but Hilton's grassroots drive and promise to slash taxes and regulatory burdens kept the momentum in his favor. The result transforms the race into a classic bipartisan contest rather than an intra‑party battle that Democrats had feared.

With Democrats making up almost twice as many primary voters as Republicans in California, the general election now represents an opportunity for the state to break a 16‑year stretch of single‑party rule. The last Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, left office in 2011, and since then the state has elected a Democrat every term.

Hilton's campaign argues that his vision of cutting the state's $100,000 income‑tax threshold and implementing a flat rate above that would offer immediate relief to workers while simultaneously reducing state spending by one‑third. Hilton's background is as unconventional as his platform. Born in London to Hungarian immigrants, he worked for the UK Conservative Party and helped launch the rise of Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010.

He later moved to Silicon Valley, where he rubbed shoulders with tech executives, before launching a weekly Fox News program in 2017 called *The Next Revolution*. He finished the show in 2023, leaving behind a logo‑heavy mix of media commentary and populist rhetoric. In Sacramento, Hilton touted his strong ties to the federal administration, claiming that a governor with a good working relationship with the president would benefit California's access to federal funds.

Beyond the campaign trail, the news brief touches on recent congressional actions affecting immigration enforcement. After a 115‑day stand‑off, Congress has just passed a vote to allocate tens of billions of dollars for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol. The bill, which cleared the Senate with a 214‑to‑212 margin, was driven by Republicans who secured the funding not only for the year but for the remainder of President Trump's term.

Democrats had withheld support due to concerns over enforcement tactics; the passage follows a series of high‑profile incidents, including the fatal shooting of two protesters in Minneapolis earlier this year. The combination of a tightly contested gubernatorial race and significant federal budget movements underscores the shifting political landscape in California.

With contributors and media attention heavily concentrated on these two fronts, the state's voters will face a crucial decision: whether to continue with the Democratic legacy that has dominated the legislature for decades, or to elect a Republican who pledges sweeping fiscal changes. The outcome could ripple beyond California's borders, influencing national conversations about tax policy, regulation, and the balance of power between state and federal governments.

This narrative weaves together the economic stakes of the gubernatorial race with the bureaucratic implications of federal spending on immigration. It illustrates how political fortunes can pivot on campaign strategies, fundraising, and debate over public policy.

As the weeks progress toward November, the eyes of the nation will be on California to see whether Shelley Hilton will successfully dismantle decades of single‑party control and whether the new administration will prioritize the same conservative agendas that defined Trump's tenure at the federal level.





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