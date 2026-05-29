Steve Guttenberg and Estranged Wife Emily Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement

Steve Guttenberg and his estranged wife Emily have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce case. The agreement allows Steve to keep all of his earnings and assets, while Emily will keep her earnings and access to a few bank accounts and her cars. Steve will pay for the cost of moving and storing Emily's personal property and for her to stay at a luxurious hotel until she finds an apartment.

Steve Guttenberg , 67, and his estranged wife Emily Guttenberg have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce case. The agreement, which was reached on March 17, allows Steve to keep all of his earnings before and during the marriage and post-separation.

He will also be able to keep all of his art, collectibles, antiques, furniture, fixtures, appliances, electronics, and furnishings in his possession. Steve will also hold all assets in 16 accounts and all residuals and royalties stemming from his film projects. Emily, on the other hand, will keep all of her earnings prior to and during the marriage and post-separation. She will also hold access to a few bank accounts and her cars.

Any joint accounts will be split equally. Steve will pay the monthly lease payments on Emily's 2024 BMW x3 and the monthly insurance premiums for the lease. He will also pay for the cost to move and store her personal property until she finds a place to live.

For the next month, Steve has also agreed to pay for his ex to continue to stay at a luxurious hotel for $2,000 a month and spend up to $5,000 a month on his credit card until she finds an apartment by July 1. The settlement agreement also allows Emily to visit the home to inspect her personal property and take any of her clothing with her.

Steve and Emily were married for six years before Steve filed for divorce in April 2025, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple met on a blind date in 2014, set up by Emily's colleague at WCBS-TV, Scott Rapoport. They announced their engagement in December 2016 after celebrating Christmas together. Steve had previously spoken highly of Emily, calling her a





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