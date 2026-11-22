WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Do you have all your gifts ready for the season? Of not, help is on the way! Our gadget guy and the host of YouTube's gadget gameshow What the Heck is that?

Has some fun suggestions! 5th Wheel Aurapro Electric Scooter is a great gift if you want to gift someone the ability to travel around. There are lights for visibility and even turn signals! The Reolink Argus MagiCam is a great indoor outdoor security camera that is magnetic and easy to set up! The battery lasts a whole 9 months, and the app is free to use!

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Give the gift of chess with the GoChess Wizard Harry Potter Chess Set or the Turbo Trivia game! Both will build confidence, critical thinking skills, and more. Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedSpurs' Keldon Johnson holds Thanksgiving turkey drive, hands out 300 meal kits to families San Antonio Spurs fan-favorite Keldon Johnson is giving back to the Alamo City this Thanksgiving by helping hundreds of local families put a holiday meal on the table. Through his community initiative, KJ Kares, Johnson