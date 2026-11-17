DC Comics releases Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1 on February 24, 2027, featuring Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici in a six-issue horror series starring Levi Kamei.

DC Comics officially launches Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1 from the DC Next Level imprint on February 24, 2027. This six-issue horror series is written by Steve Foxe with art by Riccardo Federici, marking a significant tonal shift for the franchise. The creative team returns the iconic monster to darker, more visceral roots by placing the narrative firmly in the urban landscape of Detroit. Readers will witness the Avatar of the Green, Levi Kamei, confront supernatural terrors that blur the lines between the living and the dead.

Levi Kamei Faces Ancient Evil in Detroit

Levi Kamei, the Avatar of the Green, has relocated to Detroit with his girlfriend in search of personal stability and a fresh start. Instead of finding peace, Levi discovers an ancient evil buried beneath the city streets. This malevolent force has spent decades feeding on tormented spirits rising from deep within the urban environment. The displacement of these spirits forces them to seek new vessels, ultimately targeting Swamp Thing himself and turning the plant elemental into a walking graveyard.

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The series is part of a broader initiative under the DC Next Level banner, which also includes titles such as Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1, Static #1, and TMNT: First Ronin #1. All these major releases are scheduled for debut on February 24, 2027. The inclusion of Swamp Thing in this lineup highlights DC's commitment to diverse storytelling formats and horror genres within its primary comic book universe. This launch strategy aims to attract new readers while providing established fans with fresh perspectives on legacy characters.

Spirit Displacement and Supernatural Horror

Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici collaborate to transform the narrative into a potent supernatural horror experience. As the spirits search for new roots, the boundaries between the living world, the afterlife, and the Green begin to collapse. This cosmic destabilization creates a volatile environment where the physical and spiritual realms interfere with one another. The creative duo uses this mechanism to drive the plot forward, forcing Levi to confront threats that are not merely physical but deeply metaphysical.

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The plot suggests that the ancient evil beneath Detroit is not a passive entity but an active predator of human suffering. By displacing the tormented, the evil creates a vacuum that Swamp Thing must fill or resist. This dynamic shifts the traditional role of the Swamp Thing from a guardian of nature to a victim of spiritual displacement. The horror elements are designed to be visceral, focusing on the body horror of becoming a vessel for countless restless souls.

Levi Kamei's Origin and Unique Abilities

Levi Kamei is an Indian scientist originally from the Kaziranga wetlands region, bringing a unique cultural and scientific background to the role. He was bonded to the elemental force through ancient rites alongside his brother, a connection that Levi has since forgotten or repressed. His father, who worked in the United States with the Prescot Corporation, was shot and killed during environmental protests against the company's plans. This tragedy serves as a pivotal moment in Levi's history, leading to his eventual transformation.

Levi began experiencing blackouts and vivid dreams where his consciousness left his body to inhabit a plant form grown from local vegetation. Within the Green, he encountered echoes of previous avatars, including Alec Holland. These spectral encounters confirmed that Levi had been chosen for the mantle. Unlike Alec Holland, who was accidentally transformed by an explosion, Levi retains the ability to shift between his human form and the Swamp Thing form at will. This control offers him strategic advantages but also isolates him further from normal human interaction.

Variants, Editions, and Series Outlook

DC Comics is releasing Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1 with multiple cover options to encourage collector interest. These include a foil variant by Riccardo Federici and a blank sketch cover for custom artwork. Additional variant covers are provided by renowned artists Brian Bolland and Frank Cho, among others. These artistic variations ensure that the issue appeals to both casual readers and dedicated comic book collectors seeking rare or unique editions.

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The six-issue run promises a contained yet intense narrative arc that explores the consequences of Levi's new life in Detroit. The series does not appear to be part of a larger crossover event immediately, allowing it to stand as a self-contained horror story. However, the introduction of the ancient evil beneath the city may have long-term implications for the broader DC Universe. Fans can anticipate a dense, atmospheric reading experience that prioritizes character development and supernatural dread over action-heavy sequences.