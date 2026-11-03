Steve Ellis, the British vocalist known for the 1968 hit Everlasting Love with Love Affair, has died at age 76 following complications from a chronic illness.

Steve Ellis, the British vocalist best known as the frontman for the 1960s pop-rock group Love Affair, has died at the age of 76. The band issued a statement confirming that Ellis passed away on the evening of October 30, 2026, after suffering complications from a chronic illness. The group noted that he left the world peacefully in the presence of his loved ones, marking the end of a career defined by one of the most recognizable anthems of the late 1960s.

The Rise of Love Affair

Ellis rose to international fame as the lead singer of Love Affair during the late 1960s, a period when the British Invasion was dominating global charts. The group achieved its greatest commercial success with a cover of "Everlasting Love," originally released in December 1967. Love Affair's recording of the track topped the U.K. singles chart in 1968, spending two consecutive weeks at the No. 1 position. While Robert Knight's version of the song reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, Love Affair's recording did not chart in the U.S., remaining a dominant force in the United Kingdom. The band continued to find success with subsequent releases, including "Rainbow Valley" which reached No. 5, "A Day Without Love" at No. 6, and "Bring on Back the Good Times" which peaked at No. 9.

Also read Love Affair Singer Steve Ellis Dies at 76 After Chronic Illness

Professional Journey and Career Shifts

Eillis began his professional music career at the young age of 15, joining a North London band called the Soul Survivors in 1966. The members of that group changed their name to Love Affair in 1967, setting the stage for their breakthrough success. Ellis left Love Affair in 1969 to pursue new musical avenues, eventually forming his own band named Ellis in 1972. He formed this new act alongside keyboardist Zoot Money and other musicians, releasing two albums between 1972 and 1973. Following this project, Ellis joined the rock band Widowmaker, which released its self-titled debut album in the mid-1970s.

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Life Beyond the Music Industry

After leaving Widowmaker, Ellis stepped away from the music industry entirely to work at the docks in England. His life took a dramatic and unexpected turn in 1981 when a forklift accident severely injured his feet. The injury led to a lengthy period of surgeries and recovery, a difficult time Ellis later recalled as being constantly "in and out of hospital to mend mashed feet." This period marked a significant hiatus from his public life, distancing him from the spotlight he had enjoyed during his early musical successes.

Tributes and Legacy

Tributes began flowing in shortly after the announcement, with fellow musicians and fans expressing their sorrow. Justin Timberlake announced plans to release a 4-part docuseries that would include Janet Jackson as a guest, while Bruce Springsteen endorsed Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate, highlighting the interconnected nature of current cultural and political news. In a personal tribute, Courtney wrote, "I am sad to announce the passing of my long time friend Steve Ellis who left us yesterday," adding that her thoughts were with Ellis's partner, Val, and the rest of the family. Love Affair reunited under Ellis in 1991, with the singer leading his own touring group, Steve Ellis' Love Affair, through 1998. He also continued recording solo material, leaving behind a legacy of melodic pop-rock that continues to resonate with audiences decades after its initial release.