The Office episode 'Stress Relief' aired after Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, becoming the most watched episode in the sitcom's history with a chaotic opening scene.

The television series The Office achieved its highest viewership ratings with the Season 5 episode Stress Relief, which aired on Sunday, February 1, 2009. This broadcast was strategically positioned to follow the Super Bowl XLIII football game, granting the NBC sitcom access to an unprecedented audience of millions of viewers who had likely never watched the show before.

Super Bowl Boost Drives Ratings Peak

NBC secured this massive promotional opportunity by placing The Office immediately after the Super Bowl XLIII broadcast on February 1, 2009. This scheduling decision exposed the workplace comedy to a broad demographic that extended far beyond its regular fanbase, effectively introducing Michael Scott and the staff of Dunder Mifflin to casual television watchers. The network understood that the post-Super Bowl slot required a high-impact episode capable of retaining those new viewers, prompting the production team to deliver one of the most visually chaotic and memorable openings in the show's history. This strategic placement transformed a beloved but modestly rated sitcom into a ratings phenomenon for that specific night.

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Chaotic Cold Open Defines Michael Scott

The opening sequence of Stress Relief is widely regarded as the wildest cold open in the entire run of The Office. The scene depicts a fire safety drill at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch that spirals out of control due to the incompetence of management. Steve Carell, portraying the branch manager Michael Scott, reacts to the chaos with a mixture of panic and misguided leadership that perfectly encapsulates his character. Scott describes himself as well-meaning but clueless, a description that aligns perfectly with his actions during the emergency. His inability to handle the crisis highlights the disconnect between his self-perception as the world's best boss and his actual operational failures.

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Carell's Performance Contrasts With Gervais

Steve Carell brought a distinct flavor to the American adaptation of The Office that differed significantly from the original British version. While Ricky Gervais portrayed David Brent as a mean-spirited and pathetic figure, Carell shaped Michael Scott into a genuinely kind man who simply lacked self-awareness. This distinction is crucial to understanding why the character resonated with audiences during the high-pressure environment of the Super Bowl broadcast. Carell, who had previously established himself as a correspondent on The Daily Show, leveraged his comedic timing to deliver a performance that was both hilarious and oddly sympathetic. His portrayal of Scott as someone who believes he is competent, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, became the cornerstone of the show's success.

Ratings Impact on NBC and Series History

The performance of Stress Relief marked a turning point in the ratings trajectory for The Office. Prior to this episode, the series had a dedicated following but was not considered a massive hit in terms of broad viewership numbers. The Super Bowl lead-in provided a one-time surge that demonstrated the show's potential to capture the mainstream American audience. This spike in viewership validated NBC's investment in the series and highlighted the power of strategic programming. The episode remains a benchmark for sitcom success, illustrating how a single broadcast slot can elevate a show's cultural footprint. The chaotic nature of the Stress Relief opening ensured that this surge in viewership was tied to a memorable and shareable moment in television history.