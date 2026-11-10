Steve Buscemi Refuses Hot Ones Appearance Over Spicy Food Dislike

Steve Buscemi declares he will never appear on Hot Ones, citing anger and confusion over spicy food challenges during a podcast interview promoting his new films.

Actor Steve Buscemi has issued a definitive refusal to participate in the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, stating that financial incentives or promotional pressure would not change his mind. He delivered this stance while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, a visit intended to support his upcoming cinema releases. Buscemi emphasized that no amount of money or persuasive arguments could convince him to join the show, marking a firm boundary in his public engagement strategy.

Buscemi Rejects Spicy Wing Challenge

Buscemi explained that his refusal stems from a deep-seated bewilderment regarding the appeal of extremely spicy foods. He questioned why fans enjoy keeping their mouths hot, describing the concept as both confusing and angering to him. The actor noted that he would never do the challenge, regardless of how much he was paid or the claims that such an appearance would support his film projects.

Also read Texas’ Injury-Depleted Victory Shows the Depth Behind Steve Sarkisian’s Success

Host Sean Evans and Show History

Hot Ones is an American talk show hosted by Sean Evans, where celebrities answer questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. The program premiered in 2015 and is currently in its 31st season, having become a staple of celebrity promotional tours. Buscemi referenced his colleague Sam Rockwell, who reportedly participated in the show alongside Parker Posey, highlighting the contrast between their willingness and his absolute refusal to engage with the format.

Wild Horse Nine and 1973 Chile Mission

Buscemi stars in the spy-thriller Wild Horse Nine, which was released in theaters on November 6. Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film follows CIA agents Chris and Lee as they embark on a mission testing their trust. The narrative takes the agents from Santiago to Easter Island in Chile in 1973. The movie also features a cast including John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey.

Advertisement

Klara and the Sun Dystopian Plot

In addition to his thriller role, Buscemi plays Capaldi in the dystopian sci-fi movie Klara and the Sun, released in theaters on October 23, 2026. The film explores a robot designed to help people cope with loneliness, who instead ends up aiding a heartbroken human family. The project also stars Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Aran Murphy, Natasha Lyonne, Rachel House, and Harry Greenwood, showcasing Buscemi's range across different genres.

Podcast Context and Future Outlook

The comments were made during a candid conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where Buscemi shared personal views on food preferences and industry norms. His appearance was part of a broader promotional tour for his recent cinematic work, yet he used the platform to clarify his stance on extreme food challenges. This clear distinction ensures that fans and promoters understand his limits, separating his professional commitments from personal dietary boundaries.