Steve Buscemi headlines World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2027 as investigative reporter Coldstone, joining games with exclusive cosmetics and dialogue.

Acclaimed actor Steve Buscemi has officially joined the virtual battlefield of World of Tanks for the upcoming Holiday Ops 2027 event. Wargaming has enlisted the actor to headline this annual winter celebration, which spans World of Tanks, World of Tanks Modern Armor, and World of Tanks Blitz. Buscemi takes on an unexpected dual role as both an investigative reporter and a tank commander within the game ecosystem.

Buscemi Leads Mystery Short Film

Steve Buscemi stars as the character Coldstone in a new holiday-themed short film that draws direct inspiration from television news broadcasts of the late 1980s and early 1990s. The narrative unfolds when a news anchor is suddenly pulled off the air, triggering a series of mysterious holiday disasters. Coldstone steps in to investigate the situation, uncovering clues that suggest the events are far more complex than they initially appear.

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Reporting Style Drives Campaign

While previous World of Tanks Holiday Ops campaigns featured Hollywood action stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham, Wargaming chose a different approach this year. The campaign introduces an eccentric reporter whose attention to detail serves as his greatest strength rather than brute force. Buscemi noted that the role of a nosy reporter in a holiday mystery appealed to his sense of humor and curiosity about the collaboration.

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Actor Joins Tank Crews as Commander

Buscemi becomes a playable part of the World of Tanks universe, allowing players to recruit him to their tank crews. This marks his first major video game collaboration featuring a full visual representation of himself, distinct from his previous voice work as Randall Boggs in a Monsters, Inc. tie-in game. Players can hear his distinctive voice and access more than 266 lines of recorded dialogue throughout the event.

Exclusive Rewards and Future Outlook

The Holiday Ops 2027 event offers exclusive cosmetic rewards inspired by the collaboration across all three World of Tanks titles. Buscemi described the experience of seeing his likeness recreated in-game as surreal but emphasized that the goal remains entertaining for the audience. He also expressed support for performer rights regarding likeness usage and highlighted the importance of original storytelling in independent film.