Steve Bannon Stunned by Trump’s MAGA Disaster Among Men

Trump’s former chief strategist struggled to believe the devastating midterm exit polls.

Steve Bannon was left speechless as devastating election-night polling exposed the collapse of Donald Trump’s once massive support among male voters. The 72-year-old former White House chief strategist, who helped mastermind Trump’s 2016 election victory, has remained one of the president’s most influential MAGA supporters through his“That can’t be right,” Bannon said quietly during an election-night broadcast on Real America’s Voice after being told figures suggested Republicans were barely ahead among men.

The data, attributed to NBC News exit polling, suggested male voters were splitting 49 percent Republican to 48 percent Democratic, after Trump won men by 12 in 2024. Bannon was seemingly left with no choice but to acknowledge the potential implications of those numbers.

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“That’s a massive problem. That will roll through and have consequences,” he said. The warning was supported by the broader election-night picture. The GOP’s advantage among men had shrunk to just 1 percentage point, according to anthat Republicans could not afford to surrender their congressional majority.

He argued Democratic control would expose Trump and senior administration officials to investigations and potentially impeachment proceedings. Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming Oversight Committee chair, has already suggested Bannon's worst fears of subpoenas and investigations are about to come true. , Bannon predicted that an electoral defeat would ignite a Republican “civil war” between the MAGA movement and more traditional party figures.

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Tuesday’s elections left Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, with the power to investigate Trump’s administration during the final two years of his presidency. The reaction from Democrats—such as incoming Oversight Committee chair Robert Garcia, who warned administration figures to “lawyer up”—will have done little to allay Bannon’s fears. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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