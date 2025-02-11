Steve Bannon Avoids Jail Time in We Build the Wall Fraud Case

Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Trump, pleaded guilty to defrauding donors to the 'We Build the Wall' campaign. He will avoid prison time and receive a three-year conditional discharge.

Steve Bannon , a close confidant of former President Donald Trump , pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding New Yorkers who donated to We Build the Wall, an online fundraising campaign for Trump's signature border wall project. In exchange for his plea, Bannon will avoid prison time and receive a three-year conditional discharge. The guilty plea to the felony charge marks Bannon's second criminal conviction. He previously served prison time for contempt of Congress.

Bannon appeared in court wearing a brown barn jacket, his grey hair brushed back over the collar. He sat at the defense table signing papers before Judge April Newbauer confirmed his wish to plead guilty. Bannon acknowledged that he acted to defraud multiple donors. 'Do you now plead guilty to count 5, scheme to defraud?' the court clerk asked. 'Yes,' Bannon responded. The judge imposed the agreed-upon sentence of a three-year conditional discharge, during which time Bannon cannot serve as a director of a charity or fundraise for a non-profit organization. He is also barred from using data gathered from We Build the Wall donors. We Build the Wall promised that 100% of donations would fund a wall along the U.S. southern border, but Bannon redirected money elsewhere. The campaign represented that We Build the Wall would use the money to privately construct the border wall, and prosecutors said a 'central piece of the public messaging in support of this fundraising effort was that Kolfage was not taking a penny of compensation.' Financial records show that Kolfage was paid according to a secret salary arrangement: an upfront payment of $100,000 and monthly payments of approximately $20,000. The campaign was indicted in September 2022. Bannon was initially charged in federal court with three co-defendants. Trump pardoned Bannon but did not the co-defendants, whose prosecutions resulted in asset forfeitures that made defrauded donors whole. Prosecutors said that Bannon defrauded donors to the non-profit by falsely promising that none of the money they donated would be used to pay the salary of We Build the Wall president Brian Kolfage, while secretly funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to him by laundering it through third-party entities





