Steve Aoki Secures First Dance Airplay No. 1 With 'Gravity'

Steve Aoki reaches number one on the Dance Airplay chart for the first time with the track 'Gravity', driven by a significant surge in radio play.

Steve Aoki has achieved a major milestone in his decades-long career by securing his first number one spot on the Billboard Dance Airplay chart. This historic accomplishment is driven by the track ' Gravity', which features collaborative vocal performances by Ely Oaks and SACHA. The song officially claimed the summit on the chart dated November 21, rising one position from the previous week's ranking. This victory marks a significant personal achievement for the producer, who has been a dominant force in electronic music for years.

Chart Mechanics And Streaming Growth

The ascent to the top of the chart was fueled by a robust 20 percent increase in plays at the dance radio format. This surge occurred during the tracking week that ran from November 6 to November 12. The data behind this performance was compiled and verified by Luminate, the industry-standard metrics provider. The Dance Airplay chart specifically measures the weekly frequency of these plays, as tabulated by Mediabase. These metrics are then provided to Billboard to determine the official weekly rankings for the genre. Such precise tracking ensures that the chart reflects genuine listener engagement and radio station programming choices.

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Aoki And Guest Artists Milestones

This number one placement is particularly significant for the featured artists as well. For Ely Oaks, 'Gravity' represents his first-ever number one hit on the Dance Airplay chart. SACHA achieved her second chart-topping position with this track. Her previous number one came in January with the song 'Set Me Free', which was a collaboration with Armin van Buuren. This shared success highlights the strong collaborative synergy between all three artists involved in the production and release of 'Gravity'.

For Steve Aoki, this victory adds to a long history of chart success that dates back to his early appearances. He first appeared on the Dance Airplay chart in April 2010 with the track 'I'm in the House', which featured Zuper Blahq. Zuper Blahq is a pseudonym used by the artist will.i.am. Since that initial entry in 2010, Aoki has demonstrated remarkable consistency and longevity in the industry. He has since earned nine top ten hits on the chart, proving his sustained relevance across different eras of dance music.

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Historical Context Of Previous Hits

Aoki's track record includes several notable entries that have reached the top of the genre charts over the years. His previous top ten performances include 'Heartless' featuring Mia Takarabe, which peaked at number 7 on October 17, 2026. He also achieved a number 4 position with 'Hungry Heart', a collaboration with Galantis and Hayley Kiyoko, on June 24, 2023. Earlier in his career, 'Imagine' with Frank Walker featuring AJ Mitchell reached number 6 on November 7, 2020. Additionally, 'Waste It on Me' featuring BTS peaked at number 4 on December 22, 2018. These results underscore his ability to collaborate across various musical styles and genres.

Label Performance And Future Outlook

'Gravity' is Aoki's second chart-topping song of 2026. His first number one of the year was 'YAPAQUE', a collaboration with Farruko and Greeicy. That track led both the Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts in August. This dual success gave Aoki his first number one on those specific Latin formats. The success of 'Gravity' also marks the second Dance Airplay number one for Dim Mak Records. This is the independent Los Angeles-based label and lifestyle brand that Aoki founded in 1996. He established the label while he was a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dim Mak Records first led the chart in 2021 with Aviella's 'Tell Me What You're Thinking'. Most recently, the label reached the top ten with Z3LLA's track 'Supernova', which peaked at number 8 in February.