Steroid Use Linked to Bone Loss in Children with Renal Conditions

A clinical trial presented at the World Congress of Nephrology highlights the potential for steroid-induced bone loss in children with renal diseases. The study underscores the importance of regular BMD monitoring in this population.

A recent clinical trial investigated the impact of steroid use on bone mineral density (BMD) in children with renal conditions . Researchers involved 25 children aged 5 to 18 years (14 girls) who had been receiving steroids for at least 12 weeks for various renal indications, including nephrotic syndrome, lupus nephritis, Takayasu arteritis, atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome, and C3 glomerulonephritis.

All participants maintained an estimated glomerular filtration rate of greater than 90 mL/min/1.73 m². \The children underwent blood tests to assess various markers like serum creatinine, albumin, calcium, phosphorus, alkaline phosphatase, vitamin D3, and intact parathyroid hormone levels. Additionally, they underwent dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry scans to measure total body less head (TBLH) and anteroposterior (AP) spine Z scores, which are indicators of bone density. \The analysis revealed concerning trends in bone density. A significantly higher percentage of children in the steroid group (84% or 21 out of 25) exhibited low bone density, as measured by AP spine Z scores, compared to the non-steroid group (12% or 3 out of 25). Similarly, 79% (15 out of 19) of children in the steroid group had low TBLH Z scores, while only 5% (1 out of 21) in the non-steroid group did. Notably, height for age was below the third centile in 36% (9 out of 25) of the children receiving steroids, compared to 8% (2 out of 25) in the non-steroid group. These findings emphasize the potential for steroid-induced bone loss in children with renal conditions. The authors of the study suggest that periodic evaluation of BMD in children taking steroids for renal indications could help detect early bone changes, allowing for timely interventions such as reducing steroid doses and addressing vitamin D insufficiency





Medscape / 🏆 386. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bone Mineral Density Steroids Renal Conditions Children Osteoporosis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novel Bone Remodeling Factor Fam102a Identified: Potential for Osteoporosis TherapiesResearchers at the Faculty of Dentistry, Institute of Science Tokyo, have discovered the protein Fam102a as a novel regulator of bone remodeling. Fam102a influences the differentiation of both osteoclasts (bone-resorbing cells) and osteoblasts (bone-forming cells), playing a crucial role in maintaining bone health. The study, published in [Journal Name], reveals the protein's involvement in the nuclear trafficking of key transcription factors, impacting bone formation and resorption. This discovery opens new avenues for developing innovative therapeutic strategies to combat osteoporosis.

Read more »

American Primeval and Bone Tomahawk: The Brutally Violent WesternsThis article explores the shocking levels of violence in the Netflix series American Primeval and the 2015 film Bone Tomahawk, comparing their brutal depictions of the Old West and how they effectively use violence to create a sense of danger and realism.

Read more »

BONE FACE Trailer Introduces a Star-Studded Cast for Uncork'd's Slasher ThrillerUncork'd Entertainment releases the trailer for its upcoming horror thriller, BONE FACE, starring a diverse cast including Jeremy London, Elena Sanchez, and Alli Hart. The slasher film follows a masked killer who attacks a summer camp, leading Sheriff Vince Cronin and Deputy Jo McCully on a chase that culminates in a tense standoff at a local diner.

Read more »

BONE FACE Trailer: Slasher Flick Coming to Digital Platforms in JanuaryUncork’d Entertainment drops the trailer for its upcoming horror thriller, BONE FACE, which follows a masked killer terrorizing a summer camp. Sheriff Vince Cronin and Deputy Jo McCully must navigate a chaotic diner full of patrons and staff to uncover the killer's identity. The film boasts an impressive cast including Jeremy London, Elena Sanchez, Alli Hart, and more.

Read more »

Bone Marrow Cells Could Hold Key to Predicting Vaccine ImmunityA new study by Stanford Medicine researchers suggests that megakaryocytes, cells found in bone marrow, could be a valuable tool for predicting the duration of vaccine-induced immunity. The study indicates that megakaryocytes, responsible for creating platelets, also create a favorable environment for B-cells, which produce antibodies crucial for fighting infection.

Read more »

Ayesha Curry Launches 'Sweet July Books' with Debut Novel 'Honeysuckle and Bone'Ayesha Curry, the renowned chef, entrepreneur, and author, has ventured into publishing with the launch of her imprint, 'Sweet July Books.' The first novel under the imprint, 'Honeysuckle and Bone' by Trisha Tobias, tells the captivating story of Carina's supernatural encounters while nannying for a wealthy family in Jamaica. The novel delves into themes of mystery, coming-of-age experiences, betrayal, love, and Jamaican culture, resonating with Curry's own Jamaican heritage.

Read more »