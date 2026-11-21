Sterling K. Brown might face off against Nicolas Cage's revitalized Longlegs

Sign up for The A.V. Given how little of its “Nicolas Cage as a Satanic serial killer” plot actually wound up being about Nicolas Cage’s Satanic serial killer—and way more about Maika Monroe’s character’s, let’s say, relationship with her family—it’s actually a bit surprising that Osgood Perkins and Cage have been so keen to turn their excellent 2024 horror vehicle into a franchise.

And yet, here we are, two years later, withThere are a whole lot of questions here, even beyond “Boy, Oz Perkins kind of needs a hit after his last few movies, huh?

Also read Madden Biopic Flops on Prime Video as Critics Slam Nicolas Cage's Performance and Boring Narrative

” Given that much ofbrilliance comes from the way it twists a more traditional serial killer hunt into something both more personal and more supernatural, we’re genuinely curious about how Brown’s approach to trying to solve its title characters’ killings will differ from Monroe’s.

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having plopped it down on the schedule on January 14, 2028