Stepson Charged with Murder After Stabbing Stepdad 18 Times in Tacoma Home

A 28-year-old man is accused of murdering his stepfather in Tacoma, Washington, after a violent attack inside their home. Gaven Flowers confessed to the crime and was taken into custody after reporting the homicide to police. Family members revealed Flowers had a history of mental illness and erratic behavior, prompting previous calls to crisis response teams.

